"Local Eats Week" Brings Delicious Deals to Plymouth Restaurants

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all foodies! If you want to get a delicious deal while supporting local businesses, don't miss this tasty week-long celebration! The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Local Eats Week is back and includes over ten establishments throughout Plymouth County that offer yummy meals at a special promotional price!

How Much of a Delicious Deal Can You Get?

In celebration of the new year, for one week only, "participating restaurants will be offering exclusive local eats week specials and special meals/promotions for $20.23." These deals can be enjoyed both in-person and take-out! Local Eats Week explains that "ordering take-out can be just as supportive to a restaurant as dining in."

Which Local Restaurants are Participating?

Each local restaurant that is participating in Local Eats Week is offering a special deal at the promotional price of $20.23. To learn each restaurant's deal, be sure to check the Local Eats Week website.

PiNZ (Kingston)

The Mea Thai Cuisine (Plymouth)

Mamma Mia's (Plymouth)

Carmela's (Plymouth)

Anna's Harborside (Plymouth)

Tavern on the Wharf (Plymouth)

Plymouth Public House (Plymouth)

Uva Wine Bar (Plymouth)

Cork + Table Kitchen and Bar (Plymouth)

Wood's Seafood (Plymouth)

G Pub (Plymouth)

3A Cafe (Plymouth)

110 Grill (Plymouth)

Visit the individual websites for offerings and menus. If dining in, Local Eats Week strongly encourages making a reservation at the individual restaurant first. To learn more about Local Eats Week, be sure to check out their website!

When is Local Eats Week?

The week kicks off on Friday, March 3rd, which is when all participating restaurants will begin offering the exclusive deal! The foodie celebration will run until the following week, making Friday, March 10th, the last day you can take advantage of Local Eats Week!

