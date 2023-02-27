How You Can Hike With Goats in Massachusetts

Photo by Goats To Go / Facebook

(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're an animal lover looking for a reason to get out of the house or a nature fanatic looking for a new outdoor activity, be sure to check out this unique activity! Goats To Go, a Massachusetts-based business that offers a wide selection of goat-related activities, just announced they'll be hosting multiple goat hikes throughout the month of March!

What are Goat Hikes?

Goats To Go invites you to join them "for a stroll in the woods, with goats on leads and some roaming free as we hike through the farm's woods." Throughout the stroll, you'll learn more about goats and life on the farm while having a chance to chat and connect with other members of your community. Event attendees will be provided goat treats and a chance to meet and greet the other animals on the farm, such as goats, llamas, sheep, dogs, and more!

Where are the Goat Hikes?

These adventurous goat hikes take place at Great Rock Farm, a beautiful 50+ acre farm located in Georgetown. Be sure to wear the right footwear; the entire walk will take about an hour and will be a little over a mile round-trip on gravel and hilly terrain. The pace will be set by the goats- meaning "sometimes fast, sometimes slow". If conditions are too muddy/wet/icy for the goats, the hike will take an alternate route down a side street.

March Goat Hikes Details

WHERE: Goats To Go at Great Rock Farm (201 Pond St Georgetown, MA)

March 3rd, 4th, 8th, 14th, 17th, 18th, 20th, 21st & 31st BE AWARE: For safety purposes, this event is not advised for kids under 4 yrs old. This is because adult goats used on these hikes have horns, and goats will jump up on you for treats. No large bags, strollers, baby carriers, or outside animals are allowed. All attendees must be able to walk at least a mile unassisted.

For safety purposes, this event is not advised for kids under 4 yrs old. This is because adult goats used on these hikes have horns, and goats will jump up on you for treats. No large bags, strollers, baby carriers, or outside animals are allowed. All attendees must be able to walk at least a mile unassisted. MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://www.goatstogo.farm/goat-hike/ to find out more information about Goats To Go.

