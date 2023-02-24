Retro Game Show Coming To The Boston Area

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

(ROCKLAND, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're looking to relive your childhood or a serious collector, retro video game lovers won't want to miss this one-day-only event that will bring together fans, collectors, and vendors for a day of old-school fun!

Which Retro Games?

The Boston Area Retro Game Show will include vendors selling collectibles ranging from old school video games such as Atari and Nintendo and newer systems, such as Xbox, to Playstion and everything in between.

This game show will even include non-electronic games, such as toys, cards, and comics- meaning there is sure to be a collectible to interest every member of your family!

How Much Does Admission Cost?

Admission to this one-day-only event is free for children and $5 for adults. If you're interested in becoming a vendor, the event invites sellers to pay $40 on the day of the show to set up a table instead of the normal $35 vendor fee for those who sign up for a table prior to the day of the show.

Retro Game Show Event Details

WHERE: DoubleTree by Hilton Boston - Rockland (929 Hingham Street, Rockland MA)

DoubleTree by Hilton Boston - Rockland (929 Hingham Street, Rockland MA) WHEN: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 TIME: 10 AM - 4 PM (set up begins at 9 AM for vendors)

10 AM - 4 PM (set up begins at 9 AM for vendors) COST: Adults $5 / Kids free

Adults $5 / Kids free MORE INFORMATION: For the most up-to-date information, be sure to check the event's official Facebook page by clicking here.

