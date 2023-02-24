Rockland, MA

Retro Game Show Coming To The Boston Area

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LapuN_0kz1uYli00
Photo byJESHOOTS.COMonUnsplash

(ROCKLAND, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're looking to relive your childhood or a serious collector, retro video game lovers won't want to miss this one-day-only event that will bring together fans, collectors, and vendors for a day of old-school fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wnlss_0kz1uYli00
Photo byTRIN WAonUnsplash

Which Retro Games?

The Boston Area Retro Game Show will include vendors selling collectibles ranging from old school video games such as Atari and Nintendo and newer systems, such as Xbox, to Playstion and everything in between.

This game show will even include non-electronic games, such as toys, cards, and comics- meaning there is sure to be a collectible to interest every member of your family!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LyKj_0kz1uYli00
Photo byCarl RawonUnsplash

How Much Does Admission Cost?

Admission to this one-day-only event is free for children and $5 for adults. If you're interested in becoming a vendor, the event invites sellers to pay $40 on the day of the show to set up a table instead of the normal $35 vendor fee for those who sign up for a table prior to the day of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FmM2_0kz1uYli00
Photo byPat MoinonUnsplash

Retro Game Show Event Details

  • WHERE: DoubleTree by Hilton Boston - Rockland (929 Hingham Street, Rockland MA)
  • WHEN: Sunday, February 26, 2023
  • TIME: 10 AM - 4 PM (set up begins at 9 AM for vendors)
  • COST: Adults $5 / Kids free
  • MORE INFORMATION: For the most up-to-date information, be sure to check the event's official Facebook page by clicking here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gRhV_0kz1uYli00
Photo byMireille RaadonUnsplash

# Things To Do# Event# Family Friendly# Lifestyle# Games

Comments / 0

Published by

Dianna Carney

Massachusetts State
2K followers

