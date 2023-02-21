6 Fun Spots in Massachusetts Your Entire Family Will Love

Goats checking out the local exoctic pet vet! Photo by (New England Wildlife Center)

(MASSACHUSETTS) Are you looking to get out of the house and have a fun day with the family? Do you have a hard-to-please teen? Maybe an animal-loving middle schooler? Perhaps a teenie tot who loves to explore? Every family is unique, and so are these six places in Massachusetts! This list will surely have something on it for every member of your family.

1) New England Wildlife Center (Weymouth)

Whether you have a teenager who has shown interest in becoming a vet or a child who adores all things animals, the New England Wildlife Center located in Weymouth is the perfect day trip for families looking for something fun to do!

A small duckling being helped by the local wildlife center. Photo by (New England Wildlife Center)

Visiting the New England Wildlife Center is "a truly unique way to experience nature!" On a guided walking tour throughout their facilities, visitors might "catch a glimpse of a baby bunny getting fed, a hawk having its wing repaired, or a turtle healing from a cracked shell."

"Here at New England Wildlife Centers it is our mission to care for all 230 species of native and naturalized wild animals found in the state of Massachusetts. Come learn more by taking a tour of the hospital!" - New England Wildlife Center

An owl being checked out by the team at the local wildlife center. Photo by (New England Wildlife Center)

Even if you don't have time to schedule a tour (they ask that you give them 48 hours' notice so they can have staff available), be sure to check out the outdoor trail, the Andrea McKenna Harris Nature Trail and Wetlands, which is a 4/10th mile trail that winds through the wetlands and uplands of the Center’s woodland.

According to the New England Wildlife Center, the trail passes over and around a vernal pond that extends for more than two acres. Hikers can investigate the character of the red maple and tupelo wetland and a black, white, and chestnut oak upland.

WHERE: New England Wildlife Center (500 Columbian Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190)

New England Wildlife Center (500 Columbian Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190) WHEN: Tours are by appointment only and are available 7 days a week starting at 10 AM and the last tours run at 2 PM.

Tours are by appointment only and are available 7 days a week starting at 10 AM and the last tours run at 2 PM. TICKETS: To schedule a tour, visit the New England Wildlife Center's website. Please give up to 48 hours for a response. Tours take an hour to complete, and will typically take place completely indoors.

To schedule a tour, visit the New England Wildlife Center's website. Please give up to 48 hours for a response. Tours take an hour to complete, and will typically take place completely indoors. COST: Guided tours cost $10 per person

Guided tours cost $10 per person WEBSITE: www.newildlife.org/visit-the-center/

Relax and unwind at the beautiful Scituate Salt Caves! Photo by (Scituate Salt Caves)

2) Salt Caves (Scituate)

Whether you're looking for a spot to relax for a few hours while the kids are at camp (and you're "sick" according to work) or a place that will impress your teenage daughter (and her friend, because of course she had had to invite a friend), look no further than the Scituate Salt Cave!

Under beautifully lit artwork, enjoy your time in the salt cave. Photo by (Scituate Salt Caves)

Located in the quaint seaside town of Scituate, the Scituate Salt Cave offers two unique salt caves for visitors to choose from. The constructed indoor salt caves range in size to accommodate up to 2-12 guests. The zen environment allows you to "recline on zero gravity chairs, or lay directly on the warmed, salted floor while you listen to peaceful ocean sounds and music, and inhale air infused with pharmaceutical-grade therapeutic salt."

WHERE: Scituate Salt Cave (164 Front St, Scituate, MA 02066)

Scituate Salt Cave (164 Front St, Scituate, MA 02066) WHEN: Visit their website (linked below) for hours and to book a session

Visit their website (linked below) for hours and to book a session COST:

Small Cave - $45/per person. Always only one party (private). Can seat up to 4 people.



Large Cave - Can be booked two ways, $40/per person for a community cave and $50/per person for a private cave

MORE INFORMATION: To learn more about the Scituate Salt Cave, visit https://scituatesaltcave.com/

Check out the Art Complex Museum located in Duxbury! Photo by (Dianna Carney)

3) Art Complex Museum (Duxbury)

If you have a big family or your child has a large group of friends that always tag along- great news! Admission to the Art Complex Museum and all of its exhibits are always free. Be sure to stop by the front desk and ask about their latest scavenger hunt activity pages, which change along with the current exhibit!

Check out the Art Complex Museum located in Duxbury! Photo by (Dianna Carney)

The Art Complex Museum houses the private collection of the Weyerhouser family and hosts local and regional art shows. The museum has numerous exhibits happening simultaneously, meaning there is always something new to see, even for regular visitors!

Check out the Art Complex Museum located in Duxbury! Photo by (Dianna Carney)

WHERE: Art Complex Museum (189 Alden Street, Duxbury, MA 02332)

Art Complex Museum (189 Alden Street, Duxbury, MA 02332) WHEN: The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. COST: FREE

FREE TICKETS: No tickets or pre-registration is required

No tickets or pre-registration is required WEBSITE: https://artcomplex.org

4) Capron Park Zoo (Attleboro)

Check out the animals, learn about wildlife, and escape to the rainforest all without leaving the heart of Attleboro! The Capron Park Zoo offers numerous experiences sure to delight everyone in your family.

WHERE: Capron Park Zoo (201 County St, Attleboro, MA 02703)

Capron Park Zoo (201 County St, Attleboro, MA 02703) WHEN: 9 AM – 4 PM (Final Ticket Sales at 3 PM)

9 AM – 4 PM (Final Ticket Sales at 3 PM) COST:

Adults (age 13+) $10.00



Youth (age 3-12) $8.50



Under 3 FREE



Seniors (age 65+) $7.50



All Military (w/ ID): $5.50

WEBSITE: https://capronparkzoo.com/

5) South Shore Natural Science Center (Norwell)

Tucked into the backroads of Norwell, located on over 30 acres of property, sits the South Shore Natural Science Center. The property is home to a pond, meadows, woodlands, and trails. You're invited to visit and meet native animals, hike or snowshoe the trails, and enjoy the exhibits and events the Science Center offers!

Inside the Science Center is an educational and exciting EcoZone interactive museum that is sure to get even the adults in your group excited about the natural world around them! From a unique look into the complexities of a pond's ecosystem to hands-on puzzles and games, the South Shore Natural Science Center is perfect for kids of all ages!

WHERE: South Shore Natural Science Center (48 Jacobs Lane, Norwell, MA 02061)

South Shore Natural Science Center (48 Jacobs Lane, Norwell, MA 02061) WHEN: Mon – Sun: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Mon – Sun: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm COST: Free for members of SSNSC and SSYMCA otherwise, $5.00/Child (2-15 years) and $5.00/Adult

Free for members of SSNSC and SSYMCA otherwise, $5.00/Child (2-15 years) and $5.00/Adult WEBSITE: https://ssymca.org/location/south-shore-natural-science-center/

6) Kids World (Hingham)

If you have a youngster with a lot of energy, be sure to check out Kids World, hosted by the South Shore Sports Center in Hingham! This open indoor play area invites children ages 1 to 6 to "jump, play, build and explore to their hearts' content." From bouncy houses, kid coasters, and safe toy & game areas, Kids World gives children the space to develop large motor coordination while fostering social skills independently.

WHERE: South Shore Sports Center (55 Recreation Park Dr, Hingham, MA 02043)

South Shore Sports Center (55 Recreation Park Dr, Hingham, MA 02043) WHEN: Monday – Friday | 9:30 am – 12:30 pm Saturdays | 8:30 am – 11:00 am

Monday – Friday | 9:30 am – 12:30 pm Saturdays | 8:30 am – 11:00 am COST: $12.00 per child / $5.00 for each additional child

$12.00 per child / $5.00 for each additional child WEBSITE: https://sssc.community/our-activities/kids-world/

