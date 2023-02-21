6 Fun Spots in Massachusetts Your Entire Family Will Love

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yc8Ui_0ksjbqhT00
Goats checking out the local exoctic pet vet!Photo by(New England Wildlife Center)

(MASSACHUSETTS) Are you looking to get out of the house and have a fun day with the family? Do you have a hard-to-please teen? Maybe an animal-loving middle schooler? Perhaps a teenie tot who loves to explore? Every family is unique, and so are these six places in Massachusetts! This list will surely have something on it for every member of your family.

Don't Miss Anything

Before you begin scrolling to the good stuff, don't forget to hit the 'subscribe' button!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hM2B4_0ksjbqhT00
Photo byVivek SharmaonUnsplash

1) New England Wildlife Center (Weymouth)

Whether you have a teenager who has shown interest in becoming a vet or a child who adores all things animals, the New England Wildlife Center located in Weymouth is the perfect day trip for families looking for something fun to do!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Itl40_0ksjbqhT00
A small duckling being helped by the local wildlife center.Photo by(New England Wildlife Center)

Visiting the New England Wildlife Center is "a truly unique way to experience nature!" On a guided walking tour throughout their facilities, visitors might "catch a glimpse of a baby bunny getting fed, a hawk having its wing repaired, or a turtle healing from a cracked shell."

"Here at New England Wildlife Centers it is our mission to care for all 230 species of native and naturalized wild animals found in the state of Massachusetts. Come learn more by taking a tour of the hospital!" - New England Wildlife Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXAJh_0ksjbqhT00
An owl being checked out by the team at the local wildlife center.Photo by(New England Wildlife Center)

Even if you don't have time to schedule a tour (they ask that you give them 48 hours' notice so they can have staff available), be sure to check out the outdoor trail, the Andrea McKenna Harris Nature Trail and Wetlands, which is a 4/10th mile trail that winds through the wetlands and uplands of the Center’s woodland. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Co3uN_0ksjbqhT00
Adorable!Photo by(New England Wildlife Center)

According to the New England Wildlife Center, the trail passes over and around a vernal pond that extends for more than two acres.  Hikers can investigate the character of the red maple and tupelo wetland and a black, white, and chestnut oak upland.

  • WHERE: New England Wildlife Center (500 Columbian Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190)
  • WHEN: Tours are by appointment only and are available 7 days a week starting at 10 AM and the last tours run at 2 PM.
  • TICKETS: To schedule a tour, visit the New England Wildlife Center's website. Please give up to 48 hours for a response. Tours take an hour to complete, and will typically take place completely indoors.
  • COST: Guided tours cost $10 per person
  • WEBSITE: www.newildlife.org/visit-the-center/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYkY3_0ksjbqhT00
Relax and unwind at the beautiful Scituate Salt Caves!Photo by(Scituate Salt Caves)

2) Salt Caves (Scituate)

Whether you're looking for a spot to relax for a few hours while the kids are at camp (and you're "sick" according to work) or a place that will impress your teenage daughter (and her friend, because of course she had had to invite a friend), look no further than the Scituate Salt Cave!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYUEL_0ksjbqhT00
Under beautifully lit artwork, enjoy your time in the salt cave.Photo by(Scituate Salt Caves)

Located in the quaint seaside town of Scituate, the Scituate Salt Cave offers two unique salt caves for visitors to choose from. The constructed indoor salt caves range in size to accommodate up to 2-12 guests. The zen environment allows you to "recline on zero gravity chairs, or lay directly on the warmed, salted floor while you listen to peaceful ocean sounds and music, and inhale air infused with pharmaceutical-grade therapeutic salt."

  • WHERE: Scituate Salt Cave (164 Front St, Scituate, MA 02066)
  • WHEN: Visit their website (linked below) for hours and to book a session
  • COST:
    • Small Cave - $45/per person. Always only one party (private). Can seat up to 4 people.
    • Large Cave - Can be booked two ways, $40/per person for a community cave and $50/per person for a private cave
  • MORE INFORMATION: To learn more about the Scituate Salt Cave, visit https://scituatesaltcave.com/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdRvx_0ksjbqhT00
Check out the Art Complex Museum located in Duxbury!Photo by(Dianna Carney)

3) Art Complex Museum (Duxbury)

If you have a big family or your child has a large group of friends that always tag along- great news! Admission to the Art Complex Museum and all of its exhibits are always free. Be sure to stop by the front desk and ask about their latest scavenger hunt activity pages, which change along with the current exhibit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t82Ha_0ksjbqhT00
Check out the Art Complex Museum located in Duxbury!Photo by(Dianna Carney)

The Art Complex Museum houses the private collection of the Weyerhouser family and hosts local and regional art shows. The museum has numerous exhibits happening simultaneously, meaning there is always something new to see, even for regular visitors!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sW98O_0ksjbqhT00
Check out the Art Complex Museum located in Duxbury!Photo by(Dianna Carney)
  • WHERE: Art Complex Museum (189 Alden Street, Duxbury, MA 02332)
  • WHEN: The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
  • COST: FREE
  • TICKETS: No tickets or pre-registration is required
  • WEBSITE: https://artcomplex.org
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LX6uT_0ksjbqhT00
Photo by(Capron Park Zoo)

4) Capron Park Zoo (Attleboro)

Check out the animals, learn about wildlife, and escape to the rainforest all without leaving the heart of Attleboro! The Capron Park Zoo offers numerous experiences sure to delight everyone in your family.

  • WHERE: Capron Park Zoo (201 County St, Attleboro, MA 02703)
  • WHEN: 9 AM – 4 PM (Final Ticket Sales at 3 PM)
  • COST:
    • Adults (age 13+)             $10.00
    • Youth (age 3-12)             $8.50
    • Under 3                           FREE
    • Seniors (age 65+)           $7.50
    • All Military (w/ ID): $5.50
  • WEBSITE: https://capronparkzoo.com/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hi8nG_0ksjbqhT00
Photo by(South Shore Natural Science Center)

5) South Shore Natural Science Center (Norwell)

Tucked into the backroads of Norwell, located on over 30 acres of property, sits the South Shore Natural Science Center. The property is home to a pond, meadows, woodlands, and trails. You're invited to visit and meet native animals, hike or snowshoe the trails, and enjoy the exhibits and events the Science Center offers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foz4A_0ksjbqhT00
Photo by(South Shore Natural Science Center)

Inside the Science Center is an educational and exciting EcoZone interactive museum that is sure to get even the adults in your group excited about the natural world around them! From a unique look into the complexities of a pond's ecosystem to hands-on puzzles and games, the South Shore Natural Science Center is perfect for kids of all ages!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZM7dM_0ksjbqhT00
Photo byKarsten WinegeartonUnsplash

6) Kids World (Hingham)

If you have a youngster with a lot of energy, be sure to check out Kids World, hosted by the South Shore Sports Center in Hingham! This open indoor play area invites children ages 1 to 6 to "jump, play, build and explore to their hearts' content." From bouncy houses, kid coasters, and safe toy & game areas, Kids World gives children the space to develop large motor coordination while fostering social skills independently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PJUA_0ksjbqhT00
Photo byCarlos MagnoonUnsplash

  • WHERE: South Shore Sports Center (55 Recreation Park Dr, Hingham, MA 02043)
  • WHEN: Monday – Friday | 9:30 am – 12:30 pm Saturdays | 8:30 am – 11:00 am
  • COST: $12.00 per child / $5.00 for each additional child
  • WEBSITE: https://sssc.community/our-activities/kids-world/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGrrH_0ksjbqhT00
Photo byEdi LibedinskyonUnsplash

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you’d rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it’s Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFiGq_0ksjbqhT00
Photo byJon TysononUnsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Family# Things To Do# Massachusetts# Places To Go

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
2K followers

More from Dianna Carney

Hull, MA

Everything You Need To Know: Hull's St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

(HULL, MASSACHUSETTS) If you're looking to have a good time while getting away from the big city craziness, why not take a trip across Boston Harbor to the seaside town of Hull, Massachusetts?

Read full story
Quincy, MA

Free Coffee at Quincy Cafe For One-Day-Only

(QUINCY, MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all iced coffee and hot cup of joe lovers in Quincy! For one day only, you'll be able to try out a small business in town while getting your fix of caffeine for free.

Read full story
Saugus, MA

Laugh-Out-Loud Hilarious: 'The Comedy Of Errors' Opens This Week!

(SAUGUS, MASSACHUSETTS) The Theatre Company of Saugus has announced their winter-season show, The Comedy of Errors, starts this Friday- and it's one play you won't want to miss!

Read full story
Providence, RI

Don't Miss This Prehistoric Dinosaur Experience Coming to New England!

(PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND) Take your family on a prehistoric adventure they'll never forget without leaving New England! The Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village has announced Dinosaurs Among Us, a new "walk-through experience that transports you to a world of prehistoric wonder."

Read full story
Massachusetts State

6 Exciting Places to Throw Axes in Massachusetts

(MASSACHUSETTS) Axe throwing is an impressive sport that has been around since the 19th century and has gained popularity in America recently. Axe throwing in an entertainment setting was first introduced in 2011 by the Backyard Axe Throwing League in Toronto, Canada. It quickly gained popularity, and axe-throwing spots began popping up all across North America.

Read full story
Plymouth County, MA

"Local Eats Week" Brings Delicious Deals to Plymouth Restaurants

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all foodies! If you want to get a delicious deal while supporting local businesses, don't miss this tasty week-long celebration! The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Local Eats Week is back and includes over ten establishments throughout Plymouth County that offer yummy meals at a special promotional price!

Read full story
Georgetown, MA

How You Can Hike With Goats in Massachusetts

(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're an animal lover looking for a reason to get out of the house or a nature fanatic looking for a new outdoor activity, be sure to check out this unique activity! Goats To Go, a Massachusetts-based business that offers a wide selection of goat-related activities, just announced they'll be hosting multiple goat hikes throughout the month of March!

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Meet The Massachusetts Resident Who Won a Deal on Shark Tank!

(MASSACHUSETTS) A local library is kicking off Women's History Month with an event that features the co-founder, Tracey Wheeler Noonan, of the successful business, Wicked Good Cupcakes. Whether you're a fan of Shark Tank or are an entrepreneur looking to understand more about the world of business, this is an event you won't want to miss!

Read full story
2 comments
Brockton, MA

Do You Know a Phenomenal Woman in Brockton?

(BROCKTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether it's a teacher who started a community project or a coworker who is always volunteering her time to the local nonprofit, if she lives or works in Brockton and she's phenomenal, be sure to nominate her for the 2nd annual Phenomenal Women Recognition Brunch!

Read full story
Plymouth County, MA

Spike in Suspected Overdose Deaths

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) The Plymouth County Outreach announced on Friday, February 24th, that there has been a recent spike in suspected overdose deaths in the community.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

What's a Bonsai Bar & Where in Massachusetts Can You Find One?

(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're looking for a new indoor hobby, then check out this hobby-turned-event that is popping up all around Massachusetts! The Bonsai Bar experience invites you to kick back with your friends, enjoy a drink, and learn an ancient art form that has been taught for thousands of years.

Read full story
8 comments
Everett, MA

Bring Your Dog To "St. Puptrick's Day": Pup Chug, Pet Portraits & More!

(EVERETT, MASSACHUSETTS) You're invited to a St. Patrick's Day celebration that your four-legged friend can join! From fun activities that your pawed pal will love to a contest that will help raise funds for local animals in need- this is one celebration you won't want to miss!

Read full story
East Bridgewater, MA

"The Buds Were Killed" Local Farmer Reveals Sad Reality

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Sad news for New England peach lovers- you may not be able to get any peaches this year due to unusually cold temperatures that have hit the region recently.

Read full story
7 comments
New Bedford, MA

Sweet & Sensitive Pooch Rocks Pajamas While Looking For Love

(MASSACHUSETTS) This adorable furbulous looking pooch may look sassy, but don't let her chic fashion sense fool you- she's a sensitive lady looking for love! This pawsome pup named Ellie Mae recently arrived in Massachusetts and is looking for her forever home while looking stylish!

Read full story
Brockton, MA

How This Local Toy Store is Celebrating Diversity & Self-Love With Dolls

(BROCKTON, MASSACHUSETTS) This local Massachusetts business is helping children everywhere feel represented, beautiful, and loved- and it's all thanks to a single moment when a little girl was gifted a toy!

Read full story
Rockland, MA

Retro Game Show Coming To The Boston Area

(ROCKLAND, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're looking to relive your childhood or a serious collector, retro video game lovers won't want to miss this one-day-only event that will bring together fans, collectors, and vendors for a day of old-school fun!

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

Don't Miss This 'Leprechaun Gold Hunt' Family Fun Day

(DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) If you're looking for an event that will get the kids excited, check out this adventurous St. Patrick's Day event being hosted at a local farm on the South Shore!

Read full story
Norwell, MA

Free Admission to Delicious 'Maple Day' Event Includes Tree Tapping, Live Music & More

(NORWELL, MASSACHUSETTS) You're invited to a day filled with free, family-friendly fun! Maple Day is a one-day-only event that will celebrate the New England maple sugaring season with events to educate and delight you!

Read full story
Hull, MA

Don't Miss The Biggest St. Patrick's Day Celebration Hull Has Ever Had

(HULL, MASSACHUSETTS) The Hull Nantasket Chamber of Commerce has announced that they are preparing for 2023 to be "the biggest St. Patrick's Day celebration Hull has ever had!" The event promises four full days of fun-filled with activities for both adults and families.

Read full story
1 comments
Marshfield, MA

Marshfield Dog Park Reveals When They'll Open

(MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) Pawsome news for all pup parents on the South Shore! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have announced that construction on the local community dog park has started- and they've even revealed some exciting features!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy