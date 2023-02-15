You Can Now Go "Glamping" Anywhere in Massachusetts!

Who said camping couldn't be glamorous? Photo by (Glampology)

(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're looking for a unique way to celebrate with your friends or a romantic backdrop to an evening you'll never forget, Glampology, a Massachusetts-based small business, has you covered!

"It's camping but with a comfy bed, cozy sheets, and a touch of home." Photo by (Glampology)

What is Glampology?

Glampology prides itself in being a "mobile glamping company" that promises to deliver the glamping experience to your backyard, wedding, campsite, or next event.

This mobile glamping company is delivering the glamping experience anywhere in Massachusetts! Photo by (Glampology)

"As we like to say, it's camping but with a comfy bed, cozy sheets, and a touch of home." - Glampology, What Is Glamping?

Glampology delivers the glamping experience to your backyard, weddi<em>ng, campsite, or next event. Photo by (Glampology)

Who Started Glampology?

The business was born out of one woman's love for the outdoors. After Glampology's founder, Amanda, went glamping in Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Canyon, she knew she had to "find a way to bring the same breathtaking experience to our families on the East Coast with much less travel time!"

"It's camping but with a comfy bed, cozy sheets, and a touch of home." Photo by (Glampology)

How Can You Go Glamping?

The glamorous camping experience can be enjoyed anywhere in Massachusetts, as long as there is space for one of their two 16' bell tents to be set up! To find out more about Glampology and how you can go glamping, visit www.glampologyma.com

This mobile glamping company is delivering the glamping experience anywhere in Massachusetts! Photo by (Glampology)

