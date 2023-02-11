Bridgewater, MA

Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZ5Jo_0kkHVijx00
Photo byJonas GerlachonUnsplash

(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4Tbk_0kkHVijx00
Photo by(Insulation Technology Inc. / Facebook)

Insulation Technology, Inc is a family owned business located in Bridgewater that was started by Bob & Marcia Anderson in 1977. Before starting the manufacturing business, Robert served in WWII and had "experienced many jobs," including selling a Black Angus cattle to President Eisenhower!

The local business prides itself in having "a strong belief in recycling" and "a small footprint." This is why it is no surprise that Insulation Technology, Inc is the business behind the new box outside of Bridgewater State University on 24 Park Ave in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCCZN_0kkHVijx00
Photo by(Insulation Technology Inc. / Facebook)

What Does The Box Collect?

The new box will collect clean and dry expanded polystyrene (EPS) and will help the community become more earth friendly. From egg cartons to packaging supplies, this often hard-to-recycle materiel will finally find a new purpose thanks to Insulation Technology, Inc.

"It would be great if Insulation Technology Inc. could place some bins in other areas for those that aren't near Bridgewater. Thanks for the important recycling work that you do!" said a local citizen who spoke up and asked the company if they could service more areas. With demand already coming in from other local Massachusetts communities, another foam collection bin may be right around the corner!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOzhW_0kkHVijx00
Photo by(Insulation Technology Inc. / Facebook)

