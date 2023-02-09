Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!

You're invited to a magical adult-only night! Photo by (The Trustees)

(IPSWICH, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether it's a date night destination with your loved one or a girl's night out with your gals, this event promises to be fun for everyone! The nation’s first and state’s largest land conservation nonprofit, The Trustees, invites you to join them for a four night magical concert series, Firelight Nights.

Ditch the Winter blues with Firelight Nights! Photo by (The Trustees)

What Is 'Firelight Nights'?

This 21+ outdoor festivity encourages event attendees to warm up by the fire pits and enjoy s'mores (with all the fixings!) while listening to live music that is sure to put some pep in your step! Firelight Nights wouldn't be complete without some delicious drinks crafted locally, which is why "the 1634 Meadery and Mill River Winery will serve up hot cocktails and mulled wine."

Photo by cara eliason on Unsplash

"Think summer picnic concert but without the bugs and kiddos. And, oh yeah, there will be roaring fire pits and hot adult beverages!" - The Trustees, About Firelight Nights

Hosted at one of The Trustees' properties, the courtyard in front of the Great House, this event will be entirely outdoors, and guest will not have access to the Great House. Because of this, event hosts strongly recommend warm clothing and footgear for those attending.

This outdoor concert experience is held in the courtyard in front of the Great House at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate. Photo by (The Trustees)

Who Is Performing At 'Firelight Nights'?

This outdoor event will be held over two weekends and will feature a different musical performance and music genre on all four nights. From soul and motown to New Orleans jazz, there is sure to be something for everyone with a lineup this diverse.

Friday, February 10th: Psychedelic Relics ( Classic Rock )

Psychedelic Relics ( Classic Rock ) Saturday, February 11th: Catnip Junkies ( New Orleans Jazz )

Catnip Junkies ( New Orleans Jazz ) Friday, February 17th: Soul City ( Soul and Motown )

Soul City ( Soul and Motown ) Saturday, February 18th: PanNeubean Steel ( Calypso )

The bands will be performing in a warming tent, which event attendees are welcome to visit at any point throughout the evening.

Photo by dimitri.photography on Unsplash

How Much Does A Ticket To 'Firelight Nights' Cost?

Tickets for Firelight Nights cost $40 for members of The Trustees and $50 for nonmembers. This single person ticket includes onsite parking, entertainment, s’mores fixings, and one drink ticket. The event hosts revealed that guests may bring their own snacks or supper but not beverages.

This outdoor concert experience promises roaring fire pits and hot adult beverages! Photo by (The Trustees)

'Firelight Nights' Event Details

WHERE: Castle Hill on the Crane Estate ( 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, MA 01938 )

Castle Hill on the Crane Estate ( 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, MA 01938 ) WHEN:

Friday, February 10, 2023



Saturday, February 11, 2023



Friday, February 17, 2023



Saturday, February 18, 2023

TIME: 5 PM - 6:30 PM & 7 PM - 8:30 PM

5 PM - 6:30 PM & 7 PM - 8:30 PM COST: $40 Members / $50 Nonmembers

$40 Members / $50 Nonmembers TICKETS: For more information on purchasing tickets to this event, please visit https://thetrustees.org/event/81746/

For more information on purchasing tickets to this event, please visit https://thetrustees.org/event/81746/ MORE INFORMATION: For more information or up-to-date details on this event, please visit https://thetrustees.org/event/81746/

This outdoor concert experience is held in the courtyard in front of the Great House at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate. Photo by (The Trustees)

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you’d rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it’s Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!