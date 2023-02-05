The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local Office

Photo by Ben Moreland on Unsplash

(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) It has been a little over one month since the first day for Plymouth residents to obtain nomination papers if they're interested in running for office. Starting on January 3rd, citizens interested in running for elected office in the Town of Plymouth can begin the process!

"For any government, but especially your local Town Government to work effectively, it requires the active participation of its citizens. Democracy functions best when the citizenry is given a choice." - The Town of Plymouth

Which Town Offices Can You Run For?

The Town of Plymouth has released lists of "Positions on Ballot / Terms Due to Expire" at both the Town Wide level and the Precinct Level.

Town Wide:

Select Board (3 year term)

Redevelopment (5 year term)

Plymouth School (3 year term)

Planning (5 year term)

Planning (1 year term)

Representative town meeting members (3 year term)

How Can You Run For Local Office?

The Town of Plymouth has released a checklist for those interested in running for office in Plymouth. To download the checklist, click here. The first checklist item directs those interested in running to check the list of available town office positions.

After you've chosen the position you're interested in, you can obtain nomination papers from the Town Clerk’s office. Once the candidate has received more than the required 50 signatures, they are officially off to the races!

Please be aware that Friday, March 31, 2023, is the last day to submit nomination papers to the Board of Registrars for certification. For more information, please visit the official Town of Plymouth press release by clicking here

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

