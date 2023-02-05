Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed



(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection , has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.

Photo by Tony Wan on Unsplash

The report came just after noon when JB's Indoor Dog Park posted on Facebook the news that "the Kingston Mall is evacuating due to fire alarms possibly from a pipe bursting." The popular indoor dog park went on to let the public know that their Kingston would be closed for the remainder of the day but that dog owners on the South Shore were more than welcome to join them at their Norwell location.

JB's Indoor Dog Park Kingston Collection location. Photo by (Kingston Collection / Facebook)

The post, made by the local small business, went on to reveal that the mall would remain closed for the remainder of the day. The emergency evacuation and closure closed the mall more than five hours before the Kingston Collections' normal Sunday hours of operations.

The Kingston Collection prides itself in being "More than just shopping– Kingston Collection is the South Shores largest entertainment center and the premier dining and shopping destination." With a wide selection of over 45 retail, dining, and entertainment venues, this closure will affect many members of the community who both work and shop at the local indoor mall.

Please note that this is a developing story, and there has been no official press release posted by the Kingston Collection at this time confirming the cause of evacuating mall shoppers.

