Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'

(DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
Laney, a first grader in Mr. Keith's class at the Duxbury Chandler School, tragically passed away last year after a brief and sudden illness. She is described as "a vibrant and beautiful soul who enjoyed collecting seashells, heart-shaped rocks and watching the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. She was an adventurous soul who loved horseback riding, skiing, soccer and was an accomplished Bluefish Bridge jumper. Laney loved the challenge of the monkey bars at school. She was determined to make it all the way across and once she did she was so proud of herself."
The Duxbury Elementary Playgrounds Project has announced that in order to "break ground on Laney’s Playground in 2023, we need to raise $280k by Valentine’s Day." At the time of this article, the community had reached 67% of its fundraising goal.
Where Will 'Laney's Playground' Be?
The $280,000 fundraising goal must be reached to begin breaking ground on 'Laney's Playground' in the Winter of 2023. It has been revealed that the community playground is planned to be built in front of the same elementary school Laney attended, the Chandler School in Duxbury, where she was "a first grader in Mr. Keith's class."
"Having the opportunity to dedicate the Chandler front playground in Laney’s honor has brought such happiness to our very heavy hearts. Imagining children such as Laney’s sisters, Elle and Parker, enjoying this playground for years to come is such a gift to our family. It feels comparative to watering a garden – a way to keep her spirit alive." - Laney’s Playground, GoFundMe
How Has The Duxbury Community Helped?
In the last two weeks leading up to the Valentine's Day goal, over 35 local businesses have pledged to donate a portion of their profits to the community playground, being dubbed the 'Love For Lane' project.
Local Businesses Supporting The 'Love For Lane' Project
- Apricot Lane
- ASSEMBLY
- Beehive Beauty
- Benchwarmers
- Blue River Montessori
- Chestnut Street Grill
- Coastal Grazing
- Duxbury Eye Care
- Earth Tones
- Fire & Stone
- Foodsmith
- French Memories
- Frost and Found
- Law Mom
- Guardian Workshop
- Mix It Up Kitchen
- My Gym
- Namaste
- Orange Lining
- Orange Theory Fitness
- Peel Pizza
- Petit Peony
- Pilgrim Child Care
- Snug Harbor Fish Market
- Snug Harbor Wine
- SoFit
- Little SoFit
- SoBol Duxbury
- Strand
- Hot Yoga and Sound Bath
- Success! Real Estate
- Sun Tavern
- The Oyster Bag
- The Studio
- Three Bouys and a Mermaid
- Unrivaled Fitness
- White Marlie
- 3dHappyAR
How Can You Help?
For those wondering how they can help support Laney's Playground, the Duxbury Elementary Playgrounds Project asks that community members to "please donate and share this message far and wide so we can build Laney’s Playground and give Duxbury a place where all the kids in town can come together to play and remember Lane!"
To donate or learn more, please visit Laney's Playground's official website by clicking here.
Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?
If you’d rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it’s Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!
Comments / 1