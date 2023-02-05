Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'

The playground will honor Laney Ladd. Photo by (DEPP / The Love For Laney Project)

(DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.

The Ladd Family recently lost their daughter Laney (6), a first grader in Mr. Keith's class at Chandler School. Photo by (Go Fund Me)

Laney, a first grader in Mr. Keith's class at the Duxbury Chandler School, tragically passed away last year after a brief and sudden illness. She is described as "a vibrant and beautiful soul who enjoyed collecting seashells, heart-shaped rocks and watching the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. She was an adventurous soul who loved horseback riding, skiing, soccer and was an accomplished Bluefish Bridge jumper. Laney loved the challenge of the monkey bars at school. She was determined to make it all the way across and once she did she was so proud of herself."

The Ladd Family thought naming the Chandler front playground after Laney would be a wonderful way to honor her. Photo by (Duxbury Elementary Playgrounds Project / Facebook)

The Duxbury Elementary Playgrounds Project has announced that in order to "break ground on Laney’s Playground in 2023, we need to raise $280k by Valentine’s Day." At the time of this article, the community had reached 67% of its fundraising goal.

To break ground on Laney’s Playground in 2023, they need to raise $280k by Valentine’s Day. Photo by (Laney's Playground / DEPP)

Where Will 'Laney's Playground' Be?

The $280,000 fundraising goal must be reached to begin breaking ground on 'Laney's Playground' in the Winter of 2023. It has been revealed that the community playground is planned to be built in front of the same elementary school Laney attended, the Chandler School in Duxbury, where she was "a first grader in Mr. Keith's class."

"Having the opportunity to dedicate the Chandler front playground in Laney’s honor has brought such happiness to our very heavy hearts. Imagining children such as Laney’s sisters, Elle and Parker, enjoying this playground for years to come is such a gift to our family. It feels comparative to watering a garden – a way to keep her spirit alive." - Laney’s Playground, GoFundMe

How Has The Duxbury Community Helped?

In the last two weeks leading up to the Valentine's Day goal, over 35 local businesses have pledged to donate a portion of their profits to the community playground, being dubbed the 'Love For Lane' project.

Local Businesses Supporting The 'Love For Lane' Project

Apricot Lane

ASSEMBLY

Beehive Beauty

Benchwarmers

Blue River Montessori

Chestnut Street Grill

Coastal Grazing

Duxbury Eye Care

Earth Tones

Fire & Stone

Foodsmith

French Memories

Frost and Found

Law Mom

Guardian Workshop

Mix It Up Kitchen

My Gym

Namaste

Orange Lining

Orange Theory Fitness

Peel Pizza

Petit Peony

Pilgrim Child Care

Snug Harbor Fish Market

Snug Harbor Wine

SoFit

Little SoFit

SoBol Duxbury

Strand

Hot Yoga and Sound Bath

Success! Real Estate

Sun Tavern

The Oyster Bag

The Studio

Three Bouys and a Mermaid

Unrivaled Fitness

White Marlie

3dHappyAR

How Can You Help?

For those wondering how they can help support Laney's Playground, the Duxbury Elementary Playgrounds Project asks that community members to "please donate and share this message far and wide so we can build Laney’s Playground and give Duxbury a place where all the kids in town can come together to play and remember Lane!"

To donate or learn more, please visit Laney's Playground's official website by clicking here.

