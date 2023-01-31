Kingston, MA

Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston Location

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3YUy_0kXS3H3j00
Big news from the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts!Photo by(4GoodVibes)

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) "This is seriously going to be epic," stated 4GoodVibes in a recent Facebook post that revealed big news for the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts, located inside the Kingston Collection on the South Shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIpfi_0kXS3H3j00
A mysterious store front has popped up in the Kingston Collection.Photo by(4GoodVibes / Facebook

What is 4GoodVibes?

In October of 2017, 4GoodVibes opened its first location "just outside of Union Square on Somerville Ave." A year later, they "expanded to a second location in our Hometown Medford located in South Medford on Main St." In November of 2021, 4GoodVibes opened their Kingston location.

The 4GoodVibes gift shop carries "great quality, locally handmade items - ranging from home decor, pet items, bath and body, candles, jewelry, and a lot more" and prides itself in having one-of-a-kind finds!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoy8y_0kXS3H3j00
The Kingston location of 4GoodVibes opened in 2021 and became Massachusetts largest handmade gift shop.Photo by(4GoodVibes / Facebook)

What Is 4GoodVibes Big News?

4GoodVibes revealed that they are expanding their Kingston location, which is already the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts, by adding a second store across from the first one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyxnu_0kXS3H3j00
The unique gift shop includes handmade clothing and hand-dyed hoodies!Photo by(4GoodVibes)

The new store, which will be inside the Kingston Mall directly across from their gift shop, will carry "women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories & more," according to the announcement made at 4 PM on Monday, January 30th, which the store's social media had been hinting to all day. The long statement went on to describe the assortment of items the boutique will carry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LCys_0kXS3H3j00
4GoodVibes has multiple locations!Photo by(4GoodVibes)

"This store will carry a wide range of sizes & styles for every body and age! We will be bringing in some local clothing vendors to offer a unique range of styles. We will also be bringing in other local jewelry vendors & local boutique vendors. We are excited to have a wide range or prices from very cheap to high end to fit everyone's needs! We can’t wait to experience this unique one of a kind place with all of you! The best part is it’s located DIRECTLY across from our largest location with over 300 artists! You will be able to shop BOTH of our stores in the same day! This is seriously going to be epic!!" - 4GoodVibes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdiIf_0kXS3H3j00
Artisan handmade goods made by local artists and creators.Photo by(4GoodVibes)

The new store is set to open in April 2023. For those interested in visiting the current "largest handmade gift shop in Massachuetts" visit 4GoodVibes website (https://www.4goodvibesgiftshop.com/) for their hours and address!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bihlQ_0kXS3H3j00
Fun and unique products can be found at 4GoodVibes.Photo by(4GoodVibes)

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you’d rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it’s Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtVXN_0kXS3H3j00
Photo byJon TysononUnsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kingston# Massachusetts# Small Business# News# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
2K followers

More from Dianna Carney

Plymouth, MA

The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local Office

(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) It has been a little over one month since the first day for Plymouth residents to obtain nomination papers if they're interested in running for office. Starting on January 3rd, citizens interested in running for elected office in the Town of Plymouth can begin the process!

Read full story
Kingston, MA

Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.

Read full story
1 comments
Duxbury, MA

Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'

The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed

(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.

Read full story
10 comments
Boston, MA

Boston Museum Announces 'Pay-What-You-Wish' Admission To Lunar New Year Celebration

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) A local Boston museum has announced they are hosting a Lunar New Year celebration that will include family-friendly activities, children's crafts, and more! The best part about this community celebration? You can 'pay-what-you-wish' to attend!

Read full story
Boston, MA

The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston Location

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has revealed exciting news about its Newbury Street location!. Johnny Cupcakes is a bakery-themed t-shirt shop with cupcake-themed merchandise. The flagship location immerses visitors in the experience by inviting them to enter the "frosting-scented retail store through a giant vintage oven." When a customer makes a purchase, their t-shirt is even served to them "out of a smoking vintage oven."

Read full story
3 comments
Plymouth County, MA

4 Fun Ways To Celebrate Galentine's Day On The South Shore

Celebrate the gals in your life by attending a fun Galentine's Day celebration with your best friends!Photo byDESIGNECOLOGISTonUnsplash. (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) It may not be an "official" holiday, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't celebrate it! Galentine's Day has become an unofficial yearly celebration of the gal pals in your life who you love and appreciate.

Read full story
Boston, MA

LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ Location

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The LEGO Group has announced the exciting news that they have chosen Boston as its future headquarters location! Skip Kodak, President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, revealed the reason for the move by complimenting the community. “Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent. This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office."

Read full story
2 comments
Kingston, MA

No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's Hair

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For parents on the South Shore looking for a unique and fun day with their child, check out the Mommy & Me, Daddy & Me, Parent-Child Hair Day Experience! Hosted by a local barbershop, this one-hour event will educate the parent on hair techniques and best practices while the child has a fun "spa" day with mom or dad!

Read full story
New Bedford, MA

Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open Call

(MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all veterans, service members, or family members of either form throughout New England who love photography! You're invited to submit an original photograph to be considered for publication in a photography book that will be published as a paperback book.

Read full story
Plymouth County, MA

6 Unique Valentine's Day Celebrations On The South Shore

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love, whether it's self-love, the special someone in your life, or your family! If you live on the South Shore and are looking for unique way to celebrate Valentine's Day, check out these fun events... number six might surprise you!

Read full story
East Bridgewater, MA

Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) The Old Colony YMCA in East Bridgewater has revealed they are hosting the first ever 'Someone Special Dance'. This celebration, organized by the Sydney Craven Memorial Fund, invites the community to come together and celebrate the ones they love while raising money for the local non-profit.

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

This Duxbury Farm Invites You To An "Animal Kissing Booth" Valentine's Day Celebration!

(DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) If celebrating Valentine's Day with furry & feathered friends seems like a dream come true, then you won't want to skip this too-adorable-to-miss event! A local farm-turned-educational animal sanctuary on the South Shore has announced an "Animal Kissing Booth" event, and you're invited!

Read full story
Boston, MA

Meet The 2 Emerson Graduates Who Became Oscar-Nominated Directors Overnight!

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The hit film Everything Everywhere All at Once has captured the attention of both audience and the Academy, helping two Emerson College graduates earn multiple Oscar nominations. The film is a"hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes."

Read full story
Abington, MA

Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England

(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.

Read full story
Hingham, MA

Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!

(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!

Read full story
3 comments
Rockland, MA

This Family-Friendly Day of Fun in Rockland Will Be Doggy-Themed!

(ROCKLAND, MASSACHUSETTS) If you're looking for a pawsome day of family-friendly fun, look no further than the 'Some BUDDY To Love' event happening at a local business in Rockland!

Read full story
Quincy, MA

Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!

(QUINCY, MASSACHUSETTS) The City of Quincy invites you to a family-friendly event that's free to attend! Quincy's Annual Presidents' Day Winterfest celebration is a day of excitement the entire family will enjoy.

Read full story
2 comments
Plymouth, MA

Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is Revealed

Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) It was a big day for some students at Plymouth South High School! On Friday, January 20th, the Plymouth Police Department announced via a Facebook video that the new Plymouth South High School Cruiser had been unveiled to the students who had helped create the unique one-of-a-kind cruiser design!

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy