Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston Location

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) "This is seriously going to be epic," stated 4GoodVibes in a recent Facebook post that revealed big news for the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts, located inside the Kingston Collection on the South Shore.

What is 4GoodVibes?

In October of 2017, 4GoodVibes opened its first location "just outside of Union Square on Somerville Ave." A year later, they "expanded to a second location in our Hometown Medford located in South Medford on Main St." In November of 2021, 4GoodVibes opened their Kingston location.

The 4GoodVibes gift shop carries "great quality, locally handmade items - ranging from home decor, pet items, bath and body, candles, jewelry, and a lot more" and prides itself in having one-of-a-kind finds!

What Is 4GoodVibes Big News?

4GoodVibes revealed that they are expanding their Kingston location, which is already the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts, by adding a second store across from the first one!

The new store, which will be inside the Kingston Mall directly across from their gift shop, will carry "women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories & more," according to the announcement made at 4 PM on Monday, January 30th, which the store's social media had been hinting to all day. The long statement went on to describe the assortment of items the boutique will carry.

"This store will carry a wide range of sizes & styles for every body and age! We will be bringing in some local clothing vendors to offer a unique range of styles. We will also be bringing in other local jewelry vendors & local boutique vendors. We are excited to have a wide range or prices from very cheap to high end to fit everyone's needs! We can’t wait to experience this unique one of a kind place with all of you! The best part is it’s located DIRECTLY across from our largest location with over 300 artists! You will be able to shop BOTH of our stores in the same day! This is seriously going to be epic!!" - 4GoodVibes

The new store is set to open in April 2023. For those interested in visiting the current "largest handmade gift shop in Massachuetts" visit 4GoodVibes website (https://www.4goodvibesgiftshop.com/) for their hours and address!

