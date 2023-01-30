The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston Location

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has revealed exciting news about its Newbury Street location!

What Is 'Johnny Cupcakes'?

Johnny Cupcakes is a bakery-themed t-shirt shop with cupcake-themed merchandise. The flagship location immerses visitors in the experience by inviting them to enter the "frosting-scented retail store through a giant vintage oven." When a customer makes a purchase, their t-shirt is even served to them "out of a smoking vintage oven."

This clever concept gave the Newbury Street location the title of 'The World’s First T-shirt Bakery'. The brand was founded by Johnny Earle, who explains that "a food themed clothing brand was weird to many people, but weird is good! It gets people talking. I started making more Johnny Cupcakes t-shirts that poked fun of pop culture, replacing known references with cupcakes."

Where Did 'Johnny Cupcakes' Go?

"My shop has been on this street for 16+ years, and as a brand for 22+ years," explained Johnny Earle, the owner of the Weymouth-based company, in a recent Facebook post that revealed the Newbury Street location had moved. He went on to invite the Johnny Cupcakes community to come and visit the new location that is now open for business only "a couple blocks over from our old spot!"

What Did 'Johnny Cupcakes' Announce?

The new location wasn't the brand's only big news- Johnny Cupcakes also revealed that the new location wnow allows events to be hosted at "The World’s First T-shirt Bakery"! The announcement came after Johnny Cupcakes hosted "a private sold out comedy show" for Don't Tell Comedy!. Johnny Earle revealed that his "imagination for future events was well fed after seeing how the store was transformed!"

He finished the post by giving the public a glimpse of what the future of Johnny Cupcakes will hold, explaining that he is looking forward to hosting "musicians, magicians, meetings, demonstrations, educational events, signings, meet & greets, comedy shows, and much more!"

