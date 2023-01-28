4 Fun Ways To Celebrate Galentine's Day On The South Shore

Celebrate the gals in your life by attending a fun Galentine's Day celebration with your best friends! Photo by DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) It may not be an "official" holiday, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't celebrate it! Galentine's Day has become an unofficial yearly celebration of the gal pals in your life who you love and appreciate.

For those looking to give their best friend an experience-based gift, I've found four unique celebrations happening on the South Shore that might surprise you. From pampering your pals at a local salt cave to DIY mimosa trays, these Galentine's Day events will be a day of female fun you won't want to miss!

1) Restorative Galentine's Day Yoga Class

If getting cozy and carving out some time for self-love and self-care sounds like the perfect evening, then check this event out!

Grab your best friend and join Claudette at Soul Purpose, located in Halifax, for their first Restorative Yoga Nidra class! YogaNidra is a type of guided meditation that allows you to access that “in-between” state of wakefulness and sleep - this one will focus on restorative postures, that deep meditation, and the opening of your heart chakra.

WHERE: Soul Purpose (274 Plymouth Street, Halifax, MA)

Soul Purpose (274 Plymouth Street, Halifax, MA) WHEN: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 TIME: 6:15 PM

6:15 PM COST: $17

$17 TICKETS: To purchase tickets, please see Soul Purpose's official website by visiting https://soulpurposewellnessstudio.com/

2) DIY Mimosa Galentine's Day Celebration

For those looking to celebrate the gals in your life while enjoying a drink, look no further than The Jetty's Galentine's Day Celebration! This fun festivity will include food and drink specials and can't-miss DIY Mimosa Trays!

Be sure to call ahead and save a spot, as The Jetty strongly recommends making a reservation for this popular event.

WHERE: The Jetty ( 278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050 )

The Jetty ( 278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050 ) WHEN: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 TIME: 9 AM - 1 PM

9 AM - 1 PM MORE INFORMATION: For more information, please visit The Jetty's official Facebook page by clicking here.

3) Love Yourself Valentine's Vision Board Craft & Sip

You're invited to join vision board artist Stephanie Olsen for a fun Valentine’s Vision Board Workshop! At this three-hour event, you'll "think about what and who you love, what you want to work towards, things you want to pursue or incorporate into your life- and then put it on your board."

Share your intentions with new friends while creating your masterpiece and enjoying refreshments. All materials will be provided, including a vision board, frame, and magazines for crafting.

WHERE: Weir River Farm (140 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043)

Weir River Farm (140 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043) WHEN: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 TIME: 1 - 3 PM

1 - 3 PM COST: Member $36 / Non-member $45

Member $36 / Non-member $45 TICKETS: For more information about purchasing tickets, please visit https://thetrustees.org/event/82612/

4) A Relaxing Day At The Scituate Salt Caves

This might not be an event, but it's so much fun that you and your friends can make a party out of it just by showing up!

Located in the quaint seaside town of Scituate, the Scituate Salt Cave offers two unique salt caves for visitors to choose from. The constructed indoor salt caves range in size to accommodate up to 2-12 guests!

The zen environment allows you to "recline on zero gravity chairs, or lay directly on the warmed, salted floor while you listen to peaceful ocean sounds and music, and inhale air infused with pharmaceutical-grade therapeutic salt."

To learn more about the Scituate Salt Cave, visit https://scituatesaltcave.com/

