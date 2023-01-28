LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ Location

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The LEGO Group has announced the exciting news that they have chosen Boston as its future headquarters location! Skip Kodak, President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, revealed the reason for the move by complimenting the community. “Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent. This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office."

When it comes to the timeline of the move, the LEGO group explained that the process would take a few years. "The move to the new office will happen in a phased way beginning in mid-2025 and completed by the end of 2026." Until then, the company reports that LEGO employees will work across two sites, "the existing office in Enfield and the company’s LEGO® Education office in Back Bay, Boston, where new roles will be located."

The LEGO group also revealed their plans for current employees as the move gets closer, explaining the relocation and placement plans that are being made by the Fortune 500 company. "All colleagues based in Enfield will have a position in the new location and will receive relocation assistance if they wish to make the move. Colleagues who choose not to relocate will receive financial support and job placement assistance to transition to new opportunities outside the company."

In 1975, the LEGO Group opened its office in Enfield, Connecticut. The original site was home to a factory and warehouse, but the current location is only offices. The company will begin a search for a new office location in central Boston.

