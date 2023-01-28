No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's Hair

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For parents on the South Shore looking for a unique and fun day with their child, check out the Mommy & Me, Daddy & Me, Parent-Child Hair Day Experience! Hosted by a local barbershop, this one-hour event will educate the parent on hair techniques and best practices while the child has a fun "spa" day with mom or dad!

Photo by Nina Strehl on Unsplash



What Will Happen At This Parent-Child Hair Day Experience?



You will learn how to take care of your son or daughter’s hair the correct way

A professional will answer questions about what products to use on your child’s hair

You will learn a healthy style that will keep your son or daughter’s hair healthy and strong

You'll enjoy bonding with your children with one on one time

A professional will answer questions about your child’s hair

You will learn how to do your child's hair yourself



The Mommy & Me, Daddy & Me, Parent-Child Hair Day Experience promises to "walk you through creating healthy hair regimes and a healthy hairstyle for your little one."

Photo by Paloma A. on Unsplash

This Hands-On Workshop Will Walk You Step-By-Step On How To:

Detangle your child’s hair the correct way using proper tools

Shampoo and condition your child’s hair so that the experience is hassle-free

Use products that are nourishing and healthy for the hair

Create a tension-free hairstyle for your child

You will learn each of these steps while performing these services on your child’s hair with guidance from a beauty professional.

Photo by Eye for Ebony on Unsplash

Who Can Take This Class?

This class is designed for moms, dads, single parents, guardians, and/or caretakers of little people ages 6-15.

"I hear your frustrations and eagerness to learn all about your child’s hair. Now you can. You now have the opportunity to learn and create a healthy hair regimen for your child. So what if you don’t have any hairstyling experience! This workshop will teach you. No experience is needed and all textures are welcomed." - Mommy & Me, Daddy & Me, Parent-Child Hair Day Experience, HD Barbershop Kingston



Class capacity will be kept at a minimum so that parents can get one-on-one instruction and guidance, so make sure you register yourself and your child so you both can get the education and experience to create healthy hair care regimens.

Photo by Terricks Noah on Unsplash

Mommy & Me, Daddy & Me, Parent-Child Hair Day Experience Details

WHERE: HD Barbershop Kingston

HD Barbershop Kingston WHEN: Feb 1

Feb 1 TIME: 4:30-5:30

4:30-5:30 COST: $40

$40 INCLUDES: - small spray bottle/detangler/travel size shampoo & Conditioner / parting comb/rubber elastics/hair clip/ Brush

- small spray bottle/detangler/travel size shampoo & Conditioner / parting comb/rubber elastics/hair clip/ Brush MORE INFORMATION: For more information, please visit the event's official Facebook page by clicking here.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

