New Bedford, MA

Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open Call

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rm5Es_0kTnda2s00
Check out this photography book will raise money for a local non-profit!Photo byJakob OwensonUnsplash

(MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all veterans, service members, or family members of either form throughout New England who love photography! You're invited to submit an original photograph to be considered for publication in a photography book that will be published as a paperback book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1lx0_0kTnda2s00
Photo byTrue AgencyonUnsplash

What Is The Purpose Of This Photography Book?

This collaborative, inspirational photography book will raise money for a local non-profit while providing "an outlet to express the photographer’s feelings and experiences, promote creativity and growth, and enrich mental health cognition, and address suicide awareness."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSJMy_0kTnda2s00
An example of photography for submission.Photo by(Alicia Duff / VABC Fundraiser)

How Does This Photography Book Raise Awareness About Mental Health?

When it comes to daily suicide rates among veterans, statics vary and range from 17 (down from 22) to 44 when accounting for “self-injury mortality” events such as drug overdose, drowning, asphyxiation, accidental gunshot, suicide by law enforcement, and high speed, single-driver accident. The goal of publishing this book is to provide fellow veterans with a sense of purpose, connect them to the larger community, and address suicide awareness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4mBk_0kTnda2s00
Photo byJakob OwensonUnsplash

This collaborative photography book hopes to provide an outlet to express the photographer’s feelings and experiences, promote creativity and growth, and enrich mental health cognition, and reduce feelings of isolation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n410F_0kTnda2s00
Photo byBAILEY MAHONonUnsplash

Who Is Publishing The Photography Book?

New Bedford resident and Army veteran Alicia Duff is seeking original submissions for this photography book that has the goal of providing fellow veterans with a sense of purpose, connecting them to the larger community, and reducing feelings of isolation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sfCx_0kTnda2s00
Photo byMay GauthieronUnsplash

Which Non-Profit Is The Photography Book Raising Funds For?

The profits from the sale of this paperback will be donated to the Veterans Association of Bristol County (VABC), a non-profit based in Fall River, Massachusetts, that currently assists veterans through a food pantry, clothing closet, and employment services, such as resume writing, job searches, and interview preparation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXZK3_0kTnda2s00
Photo by(Veterans Association of Bristol County)

The VABC is seeking to move to a larger facility in order to expand its services. Future goals of the VABC include providing skills training from professionals in the culinary and barbering fields as well as stress management activities such as yoga and surf therapy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YlIc_0kTnda2s00
An example of photography for submission.Photo byJimmyonUnsplash

Photography Book Submission Guidelines:

  • WHO CAN SUBMIT:
    • Veterans from throughout New England
    • Service members from throughout New England
    • Family members of either from throughout New England
  • WHAT TO SUBMIT:
    • Original photographs and artwork
    • With an accompanying poem or a creative caption
  • WHEN TO SUBMIT BY?
    • The timeline for publishing this book depends on the response rate from the military/veteran community. As many submissions as possible will be included without sacrificing the quality of the content.
  • HOW TO SUBMIT:
    • For more information or to submit an entry, please email alicia.r.duff@gmail.com with the subject "VABC Fundraiser"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHbLZ_0kTnda2s00
Photo byLisanto 李奕良onUnsplash

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you’d rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it’s Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elNUt_0kTnda2s00
Photo byJon TysononUnsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Massachusetts# Military# Veterans# Photography# Non Profit

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
2K followers

More from Dianna Carney

Boston, MA

MFA Announces 'Pay-What-You-Wish' Lunar New Year Celebration!

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) A local Boston museum has announced they are hosting a Lunar New Year celebration that will include family-friendly activities, children's crafts, and more! The best part about this community celebration? You can 'pay-what-you-wish' to attend!

Read full story
Kingston, MA

Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston Location

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) "This is seriously going to be epic," stated 4GoodVibes in a recent Facebook post that revealed big news for the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts, located inside the Kingston Collection on the South Shore.

Read full story
Boston, MA

The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston Location

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has revealed exciting news about its Newbury Street location!. Johnny Cupcakes is a bakery-themed t-shirt shop with cupcake-themed merchandise. The flagship location immerses visitors in the experience by inviting them to enter the "frosting-scented retail store through a giant vintage oven." When a customer makes a purchase, their t-shirt is even served to them "out of a smoking vintage oven."

Read full story
3 comments
Plymouth County, MA

4 Fun Ways To Celebrate Galentine's Day On The South Shore

Celebrate the gals in your life by attending a fun Galentine's Day celebration with your best friends!Photo byDESIGNECOLOGISTonUnsplash. (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) It may not be an "official" holiday, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't celebrate it! Galentine's Day has become an unofficial yearly celebration of the gal pals in your life who you love and appreciate.

Read full story
Boston, MA

LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ Location

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The LEGO Group has announced the exciting news that they have chosen Boston as its future headquarters location! Skip Kodak, President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, revealed the reason for the move by complimenting the community. “Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent. This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office."

Read full story
2 comments
Kingston, MA

No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's Hair

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For parents on the South Shore looking for a unique and fun day with their child, check out the Mommy & Me, Daddy & Me, Parent-Child Hair Day Experience! Hosted by a local barbershop, this one-hour event will educate the parent on hair techniques and best practices while the child has a fun "spa" day with mom or dad!

Read full story
Plymouth County, MA

6 Unique Valentine's Day Celebrations On The South Shore

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love, whether it's self-love, the special someone in your life, or your family! If you live on the South Shore and are looking for unique way to celebrate Valentine's Day, check out these fun events... number six might surprise you!

Read full story
East Bridgewater, MA

Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) The Old Colony YMCA in East Bridgewater has revealed they are hosting the first ever 'Someone Special Dance'. This celebration, organized by the Sydney Craven Memorial Fund, invites the community to come together and celebrate the ones they love while raising money for the local non-profit.

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

This Duxbury Farm Invites You To An "Animal Kissing Booth" Valentine's Day Celebration!

(DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) If celebrating Valentine's Day with furry & feathered friends seems like a dream come true, then you won't want to skip this too-adorable-to-miss event! A local farm-turned-educational animal sanctuary on the South Shore has announced an "Animal Kissing Booth" event, and you're invited!

Read full story
Boston, MA

Meet The 2 Emerson Graduates Who Became Oscar-Nominated Directors Overnight!

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The hit film Everything Everywhere All at Once has captured the attention of both audience and the Academy, helping two Emerson College graduates earn multiple Oscar nominations. The film is a"hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes."

Read full story
Abington, MA

Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England

(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.

Read full story
Hingham, MA

Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!

(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!

Read full story
3 comments
Rockland, MA

This Family-Friendly Day of Fun in Rockland Will Be Doggy-Themed!

(ROCKLAND, MASSACHUSETTS) If you're looking for a pawsome day of family-friendly fun, look no further than the 'Some BUDDY To Love' event happening at a local business in Rockland!

Read full story
Quincy, MA

Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!

(QUINCY, MASSACHUSETTS) The City of Quincy invites you to a family-friendly event that's free to attend! Quincy's Annual Presidents' Day Winterfest celebration is a day of excitement the entire family will enjoy.

Read full story
2 comments
Plymouth, MA

Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is Revealed

Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) It was a big day for some students at Plymouth South High School! On Friday, January 20th, the Plymouth Police Department announced via a Facebook video that the new Plymouth South High School Cruiser had been unveiled to the students who had helped create the unique one-of-a-kind cruiser design!

Read full story
2 comments
Sturbridge, MA

Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!

(STURBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS) You're invited to an evening of s'mores, skating, and snowman-building! The Sturbridge Recreation Committee and Sturbridge Fire Department have announced the return of the annual celebration, the Sturbridge Winter Outing. This is a community-favorite festivity you won't want to miss!

Read full story

Free Family Fun: You Won't Want To Miss This Lunar New Year Celebration!

(HYANNIS, MASSACHUSETTS) You won't want to miss this family-friendly Lunar New Year Celebration happening in Hyannis on Saturday, January 21st! Hosted by The Arts & Justice Collective as part of their 'House Party' events, this exciting festivity invites you to a full morning of live performances, crafts, games, and more!

Read full story
1 comments
East Bridgewater, MA

Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Holmestead Harvest announced the exciting news that they are expanding their SNAP & HIP food box service to now offer delivery!. The local farm-to-table grocery store was able to begin offering the delivery service less than a month after they joined the Massachusetts Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) and began accepting HIP benefits on January 1st. The HIP program benefits families and individuals receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, which is 13% of Massachusetts residents, with more than 53% of SNAP participants in families with children.

Read full story
Reading, MA

Tiny & Cute: Meet The Irish Pub That Will Travel To You!

(MASSACHUSETTS) Check out this Massachusetts-based business that has come up with a creative way to have an amazing evening with friends, family, or even co-workers!. How Many People Can Fit Inside The Tiny Irish Pub?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy