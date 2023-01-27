Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open Call

Check out this photography book will raise money for a local non-profit! Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash

(MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all veterans, service members, or family members of either form throughout New England who love photography! You're invited to submit an original photograph to be considered for publication in a photography book that will be published as a paperback book.

What Is The Purpose Of This Photography Book?

This collaborative, inspirational photography book will raise money for a local non-profit while providing "an outlet to express the photographer’s feelings and experiences, promote creativity and growth, and enrich mental health cognition, and address suicide awareness."

How Does This Photography Book Raise Awareness About Mental Health?

When it comes to daily suicide rates among veterans, statics vary and range from 17 (down from 22) to 44 when accounting for “self-injury mortality” events such as drug overdose, drowning, asphyxiation, accidental gunshot, suicide by law enforcement, and high speed, single-driver accident. The goal of publishing this book is to provide fellow veterans with a sense of purpose, connect them to the larger community, and address suicide awareness.

This collaborative photography book hopes to provide an outlet to express the photographer’s feelings and experiences, promote creativity and growth, and enrich mental health cognition, and reduce feelings of isolation.

Who Is Publishing The Photography Book?

New Bedford resident and Army veteran Alicia Duff is seeking original submissions for this photography book that has the goal of providing fellow veterans with a sense of purpose, connecting them to the larger community, and reducing feelings of isolation.

Which Non-Profit Is The Photography Book Raising Funds For?

The profits from the sale of this paperback will be donated to the Veterans Association of Bristol County (VABC), a non-profit based in Fall River, Massachusetts, that currently assists veterans through a food pantry, clothing closet, and employment services, such as resume writing, job searches, and interview preparation.

The VABC is seeking to move to a larger facility in order to expand its services. Future goals of the VABC include providing skills training from professionals in the culinary and barbering fields as well as stress management activities such as yoga and surf therapy.

Photography Book Submission Guidelines:

WHO CAN SUBMIT:

Veterans from throughout New England



Service members from throughout New England



Family members of either from throughout New England

WHAT TO SUBMIT:

Original photographs and artwork

With an accompanying poem or a creative caption

WHEN TO SUBMIT BY?

The timeline for publishing this book depends on the response rate from the military/veteran community. As many submissions as possible will be included without sacrificing the quality of the content.

HOW TO SUBMIT:

For more information or to submit an entry, please email alicia.r.duff@gmail.com with the subject "VABC Fundraiser"

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

