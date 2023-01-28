6 Unique Valentine's Day Celebrations On The South Shore

Photo by Jackson David on Unsplash

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love, whether it's self-love, the special someone in your life, or your family! If you live on the South Shore and are looking for unique way to celebrate Valentine's Day, check out these fun events... number six might surprise you!

1) Galentine's Day Celebration (Marshfield)

For those looking to celebrate the gals in your life, look no further than The Jetty's Galentine's Day Celebration! This fun festivity will include food and drink specials and can't-miss DIY Mimosa Trays!

Be sure to call ahead and save a spot, as The Jetty strongly recommends making a reservation for this popular event.

WHERE: The Jetty ( 278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050 )

The Jetty ( 278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050 ) WHEN: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 TIME: 9 AM - 1 PM

9 AM - 1 PM MORE INFORMATION: For more information, please visit The Jetty's official Facebook page by clicking here.

2) Family-Friendly 'Animal Kissing Booth' Event (Duxbury)

If celebrating Valentine's Day with furry & feathered friends seems like a dream come true, then you won't want to skip this too-adorable-to-miss event! This family-friendly day of fun will include "face painting, a holiday craft and plenty of photo opportunities." JEM Learning promises that event attendees will get to "share the love" with "our favorite barnyard animals: Applejack, Snickers, Dali, Waffles, Kiki and more. (Donkeys, Lambs, Goats, Bunnies, Chickens & a Pig)"

WHERE: JEM Learning ( 655 Franklin St. Duxbury, MA 02332 )

JEM Learning ( 655 Franklin St. Duxbury, MA 02332 ) WHEN: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 TIME: 11 AM - 12 PM

11 AM - 12 PM COST: Tickets range from $25 - $50

Tickets range from $25 - $50 TICKETS: Please visit the official event page by clicking here.

Please visit the official event page by clicking here. MORE INFORMATION:

For more information or to speak directly with JEM Learning, please visit their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JEMLearning/

3) 'Some BUDDY To Love' Day (Rockland)

This free-to-attend event invites the community to come together and celebrate the day of love while helping adoptable dogs from 'Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue' meet their forever families! Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue is "a foster based dedicated Animal Rescue organization based in Pembroke."

This event will include many dog-related vendors, family-friendly activities, and fun games for the little ones in your pack! Activities at the 'Some Buddy To Love' event include raffles, face painting, pup photos at the 'kissing booth', delicious food, and fun games!

WHERE: Article Fifteen Brewing (406 VFW Dr, Rockland, MA 02370)

Article Fifteen Brewing (406 VFW Dr, Rockland, MA 02370) WHEN: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 TIME: 1 PM - 5 PM

1 PM - 5 PM COST: Free to attend, some activities may cost money

Free to attend, some activities may cost money MORE INFORMATION: For more information about this event, please visit the official Facebook page event by clicking here.

4) Parent/Child 'Someone Special Dance' (Bridgewater)

The 'Someone Special Dance', which kicks off at 6 PM, promises fun activities for every member of your family, including:

Face painting by Silly Faces with Sarah

Music and dancing

﻿Photo station by Photography by Kelly Hagerty

Snacks and food

Arts and crafts

Swag will be available for purchase

This family-friendly event will take place on the evening of Friday, February 3rd. Tickets for the 'Someone Special Dance' can be purchased on the event's official Eventbrite page (please see link below)

WHERE : Old Colony YMCA ( 635 Plymouth Street East Bridgewater, MA 02333 )

: Old Colony YMCA ( 635 Plymouth Street East Bridgewater, MA 02333 ) WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2023

Friday, February 3, 2023 TIME: 6 PM - 8 PM

6 PM - 8 PM COST: $20 per pair (1 child + 1 adult), additional adults and children are $5 each.

$20 per pair (1 child + 1 adult), additional adults and children are $5 each. TICKETS: For more information about purchasing tickets, please visit the event's official Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/someone-special-dance-tickets-507993120097

5) Valentine's Vision Board Craft & Sip (Hingham)

You're invited to join vision board artist Stephanie Olsen for a fun Valentine’s Vision Board Workshop! At this three-hour event, you'll "think about what and who you love, what you want to work towards, things you want to pursue or incorporate into your life- and then put it on your board."

Share your intentions with new friends while creating your masterpiece and enjoying refreshments. All materials will be provided, including a vision board, frame, and magazines for crafting.

WHERE: Weir River Farm (140 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043)

Weir River Farm (140 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043) WHEN: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 TIME: 1 - 3 PM

1 - 3 PM COST: Member $36 / Non-member $45

Member $36 / Non-member $45 TICKETS: For more information about purchasing tickets, please visit https://thetrustees.org/event/82612/

6) Scituate Salt Caves (Scituate)

Located in the quaint seaside town of Scituate, the Scituate Salt Cave offers two unique salt caves for visitors to choose from. Whether you're looking to celebrate a day of self-love by yourself or a romantic day of relaxation with your partner, the "constructed indoor salt caves," range "in size to accommodate 2-12 guests," giving you plenty of options for who to invite! The zen environment allows you to "recline on zero gravity chairs, or lay directly on the warmed, salted floor while you listen to peaceful ocean sounds and music, and inhale air infused with pharmaceutical-grade therapeutic salt."

To learn more about the Scituate Salt Cave, visit https://scituatesaltcave.com/

