This Duxbury Farm Invites You To An "Animal Kissing Booth" Valentine's Day Celebration!

(DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) If celebrating Valentine's Day with furry & feathered friends seems like a dream come true, then you won't want to skip this too-adorable-to-miss event! A local farm-turned-educational animal sanctuary on the South Shore has announced an "Animal Kissing Booth" event, and you're invited!

"Share the love this Valentines Day with our favorite barnyard animals: Applejack, Snickers, Dali, Waffles, Kiki and more." - JEM Learning, Animal Kissing Booth Event Details

What is JEM Learning?

Tucked into the snowy backroads of Duxbury sits a large barn overlooking a beautiful working cranberry bog. This barn is the beating heart of JEM Learning, a homeschool co-op based around a "secular nature-based homeschool curriculum."

JEM Learning also hosts events and themed celebrations on the property ranging from "dinosaur dig birthday parties" to "mining for gems." The tickets sold for these fun festivities help support the cost of running the event, as well as the property's other main purpose- helping save animals.

What Is Don't Forget Us Pet Us?

The 18-acre farm is also home to over 70 animals, as it is the second location for the local non-profit Don't Forget Us Pet Us. This animal sanctuary, nestled into the woods of the South Shore, is home to animals such as Kiki, the second known lamb to live with the rare mosquito-borne illness, Cache Valley Virus.

Kiki the lamb was born with the rare mosquito-borne illness, Cache Valley Virus. Photo by (Don't Forget Us Pet Us / Facebook)

The first few months of Kiki's life included surgery to help straighten her legs and physical therapy to help her gain some strength and mobility. Although she was unable to gain full use of her legs, Kiki doesn't mind the extra attention she requires daily. Due to her spine not developing correctly, Kiki needs to be propped up with a pillow and constantly checked on as she is unable to do most activities alone.

The non-profit Don't Forget Us Pet Us receives no funding other than donations. Fun family events offered by JEM Learning help financially support the animal sanctuary with costs such as food, equipment, and medical expenses.

Fun Activities Happening at JEM Learning's "Animal Kissing Booth" Event

This family-friendly day of fun will include "face painting, a holiday craft and plenty of photo opportunities." JEM Learning promises that event attendees will get to "share the love" with "our favorite barnyard animals: Applejack, Snickers, Dali, Waffles, Kiki and more. (Donkeys, Lambs, Goats, Bunnies, Chickens & a Pig)"

When Is JEM Learning's "Animal Kissing Booth" Event?

Be sure to mark your calendars for Sunday, February 12th! This exciting event will kick off at 11 AM, and tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the official event website (please see link below). Don't forget, as this family-friendly event that is too cute to miss will definitely sell out soon!

JEM Equestrian Animal Kissing Booth Event Details

WHERE: JEM Learning ( 655 Franklin St. Duxbury, MA 02332 )

WHEN: Sunday, February 12, 2023

TIME: 11 AM - 12 PM

COST: Tickets range from $25 - $50

TICKETS: Please visit the official event page by clicking here.

MORE INFORMATION:

For more information or to speak directly with JEM Learning, please visit their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JEMLearning/



For more information about Don't Forget Us Pet Us or KiKi, please visit their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dontforgetuspetus/

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

