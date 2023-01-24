Meet The 2 Emerson Graduates Who Became Oscar-Nominated Directors Overnight!

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The hit film Everything Everywhere All at Once has captured the attention of both audience and the Academy, helping two Emerson College graduates earn multiple Oscar nominations. The film is a "hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes."

Directing Duo 'Daniels' Photo by (Daniels)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who met while taking a 3-D animation course at the small Boston based college, have been nominated for multiple 2023 Oscar awards, including for Best Writing (Original Screenplay) and Best Director. The film has received nine other Oscar nominations, including:

Best Picture

Michelle Yeoh - Best Actress

Ke Huy Quan - Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Lee Curtis - Best Supporting Actress

Stephanie Hsu - Best Supporting Actress

Paul Rogers - Best Film Editing

Shirley Kurata - Best Costume Design

"This Is a Life" by Ryan Lott - Best Music (Original Song)

Son Lux - Best Music (Original Score)

Photo by (Daniels)

The 'directing duo' began their professional journey together after graduating from Emerson, "It wasn’t until after graduation that we started collaborating on stuff. During the summer after graduation, we both ended up as teaching assistants at New York Film Academy’s Harvard summer program for middle school and high school kids." Kwan told the Boston Globe in an interview in March of 2022.

San Francisco Photo by (Daniels / Twitter)

Kwan also explained how their first short film, "Swingers" was made in 2009. "It was after camp. We were jealous of the kids because they got to make movies all day, and we didn’t. Dan had just got a Canon 5D Mark II camera, and we were teaching each other things. I was teaching him [the animation software] After Effects, and he was teaching me how to shoot live action. There was no goal beyond just learning techniques."

This year’s Oscar Nominations Announcement took place on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you’d rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it’s Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!