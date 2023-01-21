Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!

Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

(QUINCY, MASSACHUSETTS) The City of Quincy invites you to a family-friendly event that's free to attend! Quincy's Annual Presidents' Day Winterfest celebration is a day of excitement the entire family will enjoy.

Where is Quincy's Presidents' Day Winterfest?

This year, this annual event will take place at the Hancock-Adams Common on Hancock Street! Those thinking that this event might be too chilly to attend will be happy to learn that Quincy's Presidents' Day Winterfest event will be celebrated "under a heated tent and inside City Hall & Church of the Presidents."

Family Fun at Quincy's Presidents' Day Winterfest!

With so many activities to choose from, there is sure to be something for every member of your family to enjoy! Activities include:

The Blue Hills Trailside Museum - Birds of Prey Show

Rainforest Reptile Show

Mad Science Fire and Ice Show

Ice Sculptures Demonstration by Ice Man Craig

Sasha the Fire Gypsy, Fire Show

Performances by Brendan Ryan from NBC’s The Voice and No Static, Steely Dan Tribute Band

Puppernickel Puppets presents Sir George and the Dragon Puppet Show

3 Patriotic/Winter LASER SHOWS by Pinnacle Laser Productions

And be sure to get your picture taken with the Snow Queen stilt walker and the Winter Costumed Characters, “The Cold Doesn’t Bother Me Anyway!

Please note that although all are free to attend, some shows may require free tickets due to limited space.

When is Quincy's Presidents' Day Winterfest!

The City of Quincy has revealed that the Quincy's Presidents' Day Winterfest celebration will be held on Monday, February 20th, and will kick off at 2 PM!

Quincy Winterfest Event Details

WHERE: Hancock Adams Common (1304 Hancock Street,

Hancock Adams Common (1304 Hancock Street, WHEN: Monday, February 20, 2023

Monday, February 20, 2023 TIME: 2 PM - 7 PM

2 PM - 7 PM COST: Free to attend

For more information about this family-friendly event, visit the official Facebook event page by clicking here.

