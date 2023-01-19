Tiny & Cute: Meet The Irish Pub That Will Travel To You!

The Inside Of This Tiny & Cute Irish Pub Will Surprise You! Photo by (Tiny Pubs / Facebook)

(MASSACHUSETTS) Check out this Massachusetts-based business that has come up with a creative way to have an amazing evening with friends, family, or even co-workers!

How Many People Can Fit Inside The Tiny Irish Pub?

According to Tiny Pubs, "the Wee Irish pub is designed to look and feel like a traditional Irish pub and also designed to be mobile." For those thinking this itty bitty portable pub is too small to throw a party in, it may surprise you to find out the Wee Irish Pub has room to seat 10 - 12 people!

What Is Inside The Tiny Irish Pub?

Don't let this tiny Irish pub fool you! It packs a lot of features into its small frame, including:

• Two beer taps

• Beverage refrigerator

• Authentic Irish pub decor

• Electricity and lighting

• Electric fireplace

• Smart TV to stream the game or a slide show

• Electrical generator if needed

What Drinks Are Served In The Tiny Irish Pub?

Tiny Pubs promises that they "will provide the pub and you bring friends and beverages." Tiny Pubs states on its website that they can "refer you to a very reasonable bartending service that we have worked with and can help make your event run smoothly or you can serve your own beverages "

Where Can The Tiny Irish Pub Be Delivered?

The adorable establishment on wheels has been officially dubbed the "Wee Irish Pub", and is based in Reading, Massachusetts. Tiny Pubs advertises that "the cozy pub can be delivered within 30 miles of Reading,"

To Learn More...

To find out more information about Tiny Pubs or to learn more about how to rent the Wee Irish Pub, visit https://tinypubs.com

The Inside Of This Tiny & Cute Irish Pub Will Surprise You! Photo by (Tiny Pubs)

