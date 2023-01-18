Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!

(LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS) With snow on the ground and valentine's day right around the corner, it's hard to deny that we are in the middle of winter!

The City of Lowell invites you to celebrate the coldest months of the year with the annual community festival, Winter Fest! From a live fire show to a marshmallow roasting station, there is sure to be something for every member of your family at this exciting event!

Where is Lowell Winter Fest?

Winter Fest is being hosted at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, which "is a 2,800-seat venue that hosts concerts, Broadway musicals, comedy shows, sporting events, conventions, dance recitals and numerous other events."

When is Lowell Winter Fest?

This year, the annual winter community celebration will be held for two days, February 17th & 18th. Lowell Winter Fest promises event attendees to live music, performances, entertainment, and more family fun, including:

Soup bowl competition

Art market

Fire shows

Youth mural competition

Lowell poetry wheel

Bonaparte adult magic show

Bubbles McGee Show

Marshmellow roasting station

And a new scavenger hunt!

Lowell Winter Fest's Friday Schedule

The first day of the fun winter festival will kick off in the evening at 6 PM with performances at multiple locations, and family-friendly activities, including:

The Rotary Club's marshmallow roasting station

Appearances by Lowla Bear

The Lowell Winterfest Scanvenger Hunt

Lowell Winter Fest's Saturday Schedule

The second day of the celebration invites you to join the fun all day long, with activities and musical performances starting at noon!

Where Can You Park For Lowell Winter Fest?

According to the official event website, "Cool Bus will provide transportation from St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Merrimack Street) to the Lowell Memorial Auditorium (Davidson Street) from 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, February 18th. As this is the longest and most likely busiest day of the 2-day event, this is the only day this transportation service will be available.

Lowell Winter Fest Event Details

WHERE: Lowell Memorial Auditorium (50 E Merrimack St, Lowell, MA 01852)

Saturday, February 16, 2023

Friday 6 PM - 10 PM / Saturday 12 PM - 10 PM

Free

Free MORE INFORMATION: For more information about Lowell Winter Fest, visit https://www.lowellwinterfest.com/

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

