What Surprised This South Shore Resident The Most About Being on a CBS Reality Show

(MASSACHUSETTS) Renée Kolar, a resident and small-business owner in the scenic seaside town of Marshfield, Massachusetts, has become quite popular around the South Shore community over the past few weeks! "When I drive through the town, I get honks and waves- so the community has definitely embraced both me and the show!"

Three weeks ago, it was revealed that she is a contestant on season 4 of the CBS reality competition show, Tough As Nails, which premiered during the first week of January. Tough As Nails is a "competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running."

I had the opportunity to speak to Renée the day before Tough As Nails premiered. Since then, in between catching new episodes on CBS or Paramount+, I've been diving into Renee Kolar's experience on the competition reality show in a 4-part series, published here on NewsBreak every Tuesday in January.

Who is Renée Kolar?

Renée Kolar started her landscaping business, Yardscapes by Renée & Sons, in 2020. "Two and a half years ago I started my own business called Yardscapes by Renée & Sons." Renée explains that although she is present for almost every job and spends most of the time doing the work herself, it is a family business,"my daughter writes quotes up, and my two sons do everything I do."

"The Marshfield community, and the towns around, have really embraced my business. I went from three jobs and going, ‘oh no!’ To starting my first full year having fifty jobs, and now it's ‘oh no, I don’t have enough employees!' So, it’s always been a little bit of a rollercoaster."

Her Time In The Circus

Last week, I revealed that Renée was once a performer in the circus- and even traveled on a circus train!

After graduating with a degree in fine arts, Renee followed her passion for dance and auditioned in Madison Square Garden! A few months after auditioning, Renée got a call similar to the one she had received when she found out she had been accepted as a contestant on CBS’s Tough As Nails. “Three or four months after I auditioned for them (The Ringling Brothers Circus) and they said, ‘do you want to join the circus?' I joined the red unit, toured with them, and lived on a train.”

What Surprised Renée The Most?

Renée Kolar shared with me that what surprised her the most during her time shooting CBS's Tough As Nails was how great the other competitors were and how they had to work hard to ensure all their skills were utilized.

"The biggest lesson that I’ve learned is when I’m doing challenges, whether it’s individual challenges or team challenges, is that you bring together everything that everyone has learned. All the people I’m competing against are also in a trade, and so they also have the strength, endurance, and the physical and mental capacity needed to do something under pressure. It's a big deal, and you have to pull that all together whether you’re working on a team or individual challenge."

What is 'Tough As Nails'?

The CBS reality show Tough As Nails follows "working-class Americans" as they "are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness." The series is "from Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan."

"Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites." - Tough As Nails, CBS

How Can You Watch 'Tough As Nails'?

Wednesdays @ 10 PM ET/PT

In addition to airing on CBS, Tough As Nails can be streamed live or watched on-demand via Paramount+.

