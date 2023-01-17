Duxbury, MA

This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It

Dianna Carney

Photo by(Dianna Carney)

(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?

Photo by(Dianna Carney)

Why Does a Charitable Organization Own Duxbury Beach?

A charitable organization, and not private individuals, own the Duxbury Beach and the Powder Point Bridge because in "1919, eighteen Duxbury summer residents, fearing Duxbury Beach would become overdeveloped, raised enough money to purchase Duxbury Beach and thus the Duxbury Beach Association was formed."

Photo by(Dianna Carney)

Why Did The Bridge Need To Be Ironed Out?

According to Old Colony Memorial, the bridge needed to be flattened out due to an icy winter that caused the bridge to begin buckling, even bringing parts of the bridge out of the mud.

Photo by(Dianna Carney)

How Did Brockton Help Save The Day?

Like a scene straight out of a movie, citizens of Duxbury in the early 1900s were sitting around "the lunch table" when they suddenly spotted the "good old City of Brockton reeling slowly down through the dust." The steam roller "literally ironed out the bumps in the bridge"!

Photo by(Dianna Carney)

Read the full story, written on January 23, 1936, below:

“After a particularly ice,-cluttered winter, some years ago, we can all remember hillocks on the bridge where, in one place you could not see a person approaching until you had come to the brow of a wooden hill. This presented a staggering problem, when spring came and the bridge having been boosted clean out of the mud in places, hung uncertainly on this high section… We are at the lunch table when the crescendo of racket brought us to the door, and we saw the good old City of Brockton reeling slowly down through the dust. The steam roller literally ironed out the bumps in the bridge. It pressed the bridge back into the mud and there it has remained ever since, though why the ice flows in March do not boot it off its legs. Every year, I cannot possibly fathom.” - From Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc

Photo by(Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc / Facebook)

