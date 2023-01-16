Are You Nuts About Mutts? Check Out This Pup Meet-Up Happening in Kingston!

Photo by Rafael Shiga on Unsplash

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For pup parents on the South Shore whose four-legged friend is a mutt, mark your calendars for Saturday, January 21st! JB's Indoor Dog Park, which was recently voted one of America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks by BringFido.com, has revealed the mutt meet-up, which promises new friends, human and furry alike!

Where Is The Nuts About Mutts Meet-Up?

The indoor dog park is conveniently located inside the Kingston Collection. JB's Indoor Dog Park describes their space as a "3000 square foot, clean, safe, social and exciting environment." The mutt meet-up offers "you the chance to play with and exercise your dog, use the agility equipment and socialize with other dogs and their owners. "

How Much Does The Mutt Meet-Up Cost To Attend?

JB's Indoor Dog Park offers different pricing depending on if you are a member or not of the dog park. For breed-specific meet-ups, which are limited to 20 dogs per meet-up, ticket prices are "$15 per dog for non-members" while members are free. Please note that dog owners must sign a liability release prior to their dog being able to enjoy the pup party!

For those who enjoy their time so much they want to come back, memberships are advertised to start at "$49.99 per month" and include special perks such as ​"5% Off Retail, 5% Off Birthday Parties and Private Functions, Complimentary Water and Coffee, Special events, reduced rates for guest speakers, and more!"