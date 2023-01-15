Cape Cod Event Invites You to Help Human Trafficking Survivors With Bags of Hope & Notes of Encouragement:

Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash

(CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS) The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has revealed the special event happening at a local coffee shop to help collect essential items needed by survivors of human trafficking.

Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash

This event is in honor of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. In 2010, "by presidential proclamation, President Obama declared January “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month” and every year since, each president has followed this tradition." National Human Trafficking Awareness Month is meant to raise awareness and educate the public.

Great Awakening Coffee House will host this event on January 17th at 5:30 PM. Event attendees will gather essential items needed and fill "bags of hope for survivors with Jasmine Grace Outreach." The event will also include writing notes of encouragement that will go inside these bags, and hearing from survivors.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Essential Items Needed:

Women's socks

Tampons/pads

Deodorant

Toothpaste & toothbrush

12 oz. shampoo & conditioner

6oz. bag of trail mix

Chapstick

Nail polish

Package of baby wipes

Hairbrush & elastics

Wintery items (hat, gloves & scarf)

Bars of soap

$5 Dunkin Donuts gift cards

Photo by Jo Szczepanska on Unsplash

Event Details

WHERE: Great Awakening Coffee House (20 Independence Dr. Unit B, Hyannis, MA, United States, Massachusetts)

Great Awakening Coffee House (20 Independence Dr. Unit B, Hyannis, MA, United States, Massachusetts) WHEN: January 17, 2023

January 17, 2023 TIME: 5:30 PM

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

If You or Someone You Know Needs Help

If you are in the United States and believe someone may be a victim of human trafficking, call the 24-hour National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or report an emergency to law enforcement by calling 911. Trafficking victims, whether or not U.S. citizens, are eligible for services and immigration assistance.

To learn more, visit https://humantraffickinghotline.org