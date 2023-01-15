Cape Cod Event Invites You to Help Human Trafficking Survivors With Bags of Hope & Notes of Encouragement:

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPExx_0kFdqcCF00
Photo byTyler NixonUnsplash

(CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS) The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has revealed the special event happening at a local coffee shop to help collect essential items needed by survivors of human trafficking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giBR7_0kFdqcCF00
Photo byHermes RiveraonUnsplash

This event is in honor of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. In 2010, "by presidential proclamation, President Obama declared January “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month” and every year since, each president has followed this tradition." National Human Trafficking Awareness Month is meant to raise awareness and educate the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tzUh_0kFdqcCF00
Photo by(Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce)

Great Awakening Coffee House will host this event on January 17th at 5:30 PM. Event attendees will gather essential items needed and fill "bags of hope for survivors with Jasmine Grace Outreach." The event will also include writing notes of encouragement that will go inside these bags, and hearing from survivors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imSV1_0kFdqcCF00
Photo byToa HeftibaonUnsplash

Essential Items Needed:

  • Women's socks
  • Tampons/pads
  • Deodorant
  • Toothpaste & toothbrush
  • 12 oz. shampoo & conditioner
  • 6oz. bag of trail mix
  • Chapstick
  • Nail polish
  • Package of baby wipes
  • Hairbrush & elastics
  • Wintery items (hat, gloves & scarf)
  • Bars of soap
  • $5 Dunkin Donuts gift cards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yP7bI_0kFdqcCF00
Photo byJo SzczepanskaonUnsplash

Event Details

  • WHERE: Great Awakening Coffee House (20 Independence Dr. Unit B, Hyannis, MA, United States, Massachusetts)
  • WHEN: January 17, 2023
  • TIME: 5:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWri4_0kFdqcCF00
Photo byJoel MunizonUnsplash

If You or Someone You Know Needs Help

If you are in the United States and believe someone may be a victim of human trafficking, call the 24-hour National Human Trafficking Hotline  at 1-888-373-7888 or report an emergency to law enforcement by calling 911. Trafficking victims, whether or not U.S. citizens, are eligible for services and immigration assistance.

To learn more, visit https://humantraffickinghotline.org

