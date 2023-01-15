Local Nurse Publishes Novel That "Shows Addiction's Devastating and Long-Lasting Effects"

(MASSACHUSETTS) As we reach the coldest days of winter, it's the perfect time of year to stay warm by curling up with a good book! Why not support a local author while losing yourself in a "story with celebrity, toxic love, and friendship, and it shows addiction's devastating and long-lasting effects." The book, which takes place on Martha's Vineyard, is inspired by actual events.

That's how Dianne C. Braley, a local nurse, and author, describes her recently published book, The Silence in the Sound. In a Facebook post, the local author revealed more details about her novel, published on August 22, 2022, and its' recent success.

"The Silence in the Sound, my novel, just launched in August. It's just won the 2022 NYC Big Book Award. A national press release has already gone out, as seen in Reader's Digest and Life & Style Magazine." - Dianne C. Braley, Facebook

Dianne C. Braley also revealed that "part of the proceeds goes to help kids affected by addiction."

About The Silence in the Sound:

"A coming-of-age story woven with addiction, love, and celebrity, The Silence in the Sound is a women’s upmarket novel about young nurse Georgette who, to escape her past, heads where the memories won’t follow—Martha’s Vineyard island. While working there for ailing celebrity author, Mr. S. helps heal old wounds; new ones emerge in a toxic love affair." - Dianne C. Braley, About The Silence in the Sound