Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South Shore

Photo by Александр Гросс on Unsplash

(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're a pup parent living on the South Shore who is a fan of adorable reality shows, grab your calendars and tell your four-legged friends to prepare- it's their time to shine!

Eric Matthew, a former contestant from the HBO Max reality show Haute Dog, has revealed that after "grooming for 17 years at salons from Walpole to Newbury street and now I will be grooming in Hanover"! Haute Dog was a reality showed that began in 2020 and revolved around dog groomers competing by giving canines of all types of breeds creative makeovers! The show aired for two years and had a twelve-episode run. All episodes can now be watched on HBO Max!

Who is Eric Matthew?

Eric Matthew is an "award winning groomer" who has not only been a contestant on the small screen but also has "groomed and shown dogs at Westminster dog show and various other dog shows around the country."

Where Can Your Pup Meet Eric?

For those wondering where they can bring their furry friend to get a star-worthy haircut, look no further than Pooch Paws Grooming in Hanover! According to the Pooch Paws website, Eric accepts appointments on Fridays from 9 AM - 4 PM. Groomers at Pooch Paws, "are independent contractors who are not employees or agents of Pooch Paws."

"Our Network of Groomers provide care for your fur baby as if they were their own, and ensure that they receive the highest quality care," - Pooch Paws

To learn more, visit https://poochpaws.com/