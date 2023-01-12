Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have Spoken

Photo by Redd F on Unsplash

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) According to a recent poll, "Boston area professionals are more likely to seek new employment if their company doesn't stand by its values or if their work-life balance worsens than they are if they do not receive a raise they feel they deserve," says Seven Letter, a bipartisan, full-service strategic communications firm, in partnership with the Boston Business Journal.

How Many Bostonians Were Polled?

The poll asked two hundred Boston area professionals what they value most in an employer. This survey is the fifth in a series of polls examining views on issues including workplace benefits, COVID-19 policies, and Boston area transportation.

Does The Employee's Job Title Make a Difference?

Results of the survey found that "upper management is significantly more loyal (to) their current employer than other employees." Regarding what employees value the most, the results state that "non-upper management is more likely to cite work-life balance as an important factor in retention than upper management."

"In the latest poll, which focused on issues related to employee retention, 81% of management level employees said they would seek employment elsewhere if their company didn’t stand by its values (65% of non-management employees said the same). 77% of non-management employees said they would seek employment elsewhere if their work-life balance worsened (66% of management employees said the same). Comparatively, slightly more than half of respondents said they would seek employment elsewhere if they didn’t receive a raise they felt they deserved (54% management; 57% non-management)." - Seven Letter, Press Release

How Can Employers Succeed?

"The results from this poll illustrate that Boston area employers must think beyond compensation when considering employee retention practices," said Seven Letter Partner and Head of Research Matt George, explaining how employers can begin to meet their employee's expectations. "Employees are loyal to their employers, but we can see that an inability to deliver on the promise of company values or shifts in work-life balance can change that calculus."

"Boston area-employers should be encouraged to see the loyalty their employees feel, but this poll is an important reminder that loyalty can shift, depending on choices made by management related to company values and work-life balance," said Doug Banks, Executive Editor of the Boston Business Journal. "Employee retention cannot be solely based on compensation, however competitive it may be."