Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State Grant

(CARVER, MA) The Carver Fire Department has announced that they've received a "state grant for student awareness of fire education and senior SAFE programs."

Which State Grant Did Carver Recieve?

"Chief Craig Weston is pleased to announce that the Carver Fire Department was awarded $3,781 for the Fiscal Year 2023 Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) Program and $2,077 for the Senior SAFE Program by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services." - Carver Police, Press Release

The Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) program "provides grants to local fire departments to teach fire and life safety to children in schools." The program also "teaches students to recognize the dangers of fire and the fire hazards of tobacco products through 23 key fire safety behaviors taught in developmentally appropriate ways."

What Will Be Taught With Grant Funds?

The awarded grant funds will allow the Carver Fire Department the opportunity to work directly with students and seniors to educate them about fire safety and prevention. The program is tailored to the common needs of each age group and will include:

General fire prevention lessons

Tips for staying safe at home

Steps to take if a fire alarm goes off

For students in the school-based program, lessons are in line with the standards of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Health Curriculum Frameworks and the state Department of Fire Services Curriculum Planning Guidebook and will be taught in school.

What Will This Grant Do For The Carver Community?

The Carver Fire Department protects "11,368 people living in an area of 39.58 square miles." The state grant that the Carver Fire Department received will help them better protect the Carver community by teaching life-saving skills to the population's most at-risk individuals.

According to the Department of Fire Services, "twenty-seven years after the introduction of the S.A.F.E program within schools, the rate of annual child fire deaths has decreased by 78%."

