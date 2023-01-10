How This Marshfield Resident Went From Being a Circus Performer to a CBS Reality Show Contestant

This article is part 2 of a 4-part series that will publish every Tuesday in January, here on NewsBreak. It follows Renée Kolar and her experience on the CBS reality television show, Tough As Nails. To read part 1, click here.

(MARSHFIELD, MA) The wait is finally over! Season 4 of CBS's Tough As Nails kicked off last week with a special two-hour premiere that dove right into the action. Last week, we met Renée Kolar, a local resident and small-business owner in the town of Marshfield, Massachusetts, who is also a contestant on Tough As Nails!

Who is Renée Kolar?

Renée Kolar started her business, Yardscapes by Renée & Sons, in 2020. "The Marshfield community, and the towns around, have really embraced my business. I went from three jobs and going, ‘oh no!’ To starting my first full year having fifty jobs, and now it's ‘oh no, I don’t have enough employees!' So, it’s always been a little bit of a rollercoaster."

How Renée's Journey to 'Tough As Nails' Began on a Circus Train

When Renée was 23, she took a shot at life on the road and did what most would never even dream of. “I auditioned in Madison Square Garden for the Ringling Brothers Circus after I graduated Arizona State University.” Renée got a call similar to the one she had received when she found out she had been accepted as a contestant on CBS’s Tough As Nails. “Three or four months after I auditioned for them (The Ringling Brothers Circus) and they said, ‘do you want to join the circus?' I joined the red unit, toured with them, and lived on a train.”

“I’ve always loved to perform, " says Renée, who was a dancer for the touring company. Her dance skills may not come in handy on Tough As Nails, but she did learn from her time with the circus how to perform under pressure, communicate with a team, and deal with the adrenaline rush that comes almost daily with the job.

"Your heart beats so fast when you’re up there, and just like being on Tough As Nails, you’re focusing so much on what you have to do, but when the time comes, you have to perform."

What is 'Tough As Nails'?

The CBS reality show Tough As Nails follows "working-class Americans" as they "are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness." The series is "from Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan."

"Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites." - Tough As Nails, CBS

How to Watch 'Tough As Nails'

Wednesdays @ 10 PM ET/PT

In addition to airing on CBS, Tough As Nails can be streamed live or watched on-demand via Paramount+.

Next Week: Find Out What Surprised Renée The Most!

Next week, I explore Renée Kolar's experience on Tough As Nails, and what surprised her the most about being on reality TV!