Marshfield, MA

How This Marshfield Resident Went From Being a Circus Performer to a CBS Reality Show Contestant

Dianna Carney

This article is part 2 of a 4-part series that will publish every Tuesday in January, here on NewsBreak. It follows Renée Kolar and her experience on the CBS reality television show, Tough As Nails. To read part 1, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUtWe_0kAEjyTG00
Photo by(Yardscapes by Renée & Sons)

(MARSHFIELD, MA) The wait is finally over! Season 4 of CBS's Tough As Nails kicked off last week with a special two-hour premiere that dove right into the action. Last week, we met Renée Kolar, a local resident and small-business owner in the town of Marshfield, Massachusetts, who is also a contestant on Tough As Nails!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXjo4_0kAEjyTG00
Photo by(Tough As Nails / CBS)

Who is Renée Kolar?

Renée Kolar started her business, Yardscapes by Renée & Sons, in 2020. "The Marshfield community, and the towns around, have really embraced my business. I went from three jobs and going, ‘oh no!’ To starting my first full year having fifty jobs, and now it's ‘oh no, I don’t have enough employees!' So, it’s always been a little bit of a rollercoaster."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oATOG_0kAEjyTG00
Photo by(Yardscapes by Renée & Sons)

How Renée's Journey to 'Tough As Nails' Began on a Circus Train

When Renée was 23, she took a shot at life on the road and did what most would never even dream of. “I auditioned in Madison Square Garden for the Ringling Brothers Circus after I graduated Arizona State University.” Renée got a call similar to the one she had received when she found out she had been accepted as a contestant on CBS’s Tough As Nails. “Three or four months after I auditioned for them (The Ringling Brothers Circus) and they said, ‘do you want to join the circus?' I joined the red unit, toured with them, and lived on a train.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pFn0_0kAEjyTG00
Photo by(Yardscapes by Renée & Sons)

“I’ve always loved to perform, " says Renée, who was a dancer for the touring company. Her dance skills may not come in handy on Tough As Nails, but she did learn from her time with the circus how to perform under pressure, communicate with a team, and deal with the adrenaline rush that comes almost daily with the job.

"Your heart beats so fast when you’re up there, and just like being on Tough As Nails, you’re focusing so much on what you have to do, but when the time comes, you have to perform."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ungf_0kAEjyTG00
Photo by(Yardscapes by Renée & Sons)

What is 'Tough As Nails'?

The CBS reality show Tough As Nails follows "working-class Americans" as they "are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness." The series is "from Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cliTa_0kAEjyTG00
Photo by(Yardscapes by Renée & Sons)

"Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites." - Tough As Nails, CBS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWJ6F_0kAEjyTG00
Photo by(Yardscapes by Renée & Sons)

How to Watch 'Tough As Nails'

Wednesdays @ 10 PM ET/PT

In addition to airing on CBS, Tough As Nails can be streamed live or watched on-demand via Paramount+.

Next Week: Find Out What Surprised Renée The Most!

This article is part 2 of a 4-part series that will publish every Tuesday in January, here on NewsBreak. It follows Renée Kolar and her experience on the CBS reality television show, Tough As Nails. To read part 1, click here.

Next week, I explore Renée Kolar's experience on Tough As Nails, and what surprised her the most about being on reality TV!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Marshfield# Reality Show# News# CBS# Small Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
2K followers

More from Dianna Carney

Cape Cod Event Invites You to Help Human Trafficking Survivors With Bags of Hope & Notes of Encouragement:

(CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS) The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has revealed the special event happening at a local coffee shop to help collect essential items needed by survivors of human trafficking.

Read full story

Local Nurse Publishes Novel That "Shows Addiction's Devastating and Long-Lasting Effects"

(MASSACHUSETTS) As we reach the coldest days of winter, it's the perfect time of year to stay warm by curling up with a good book! Why not support a local author while losing yourself in a"story with celebrity, toxic love, and friendship, and it shows addiction's devastating and long-lasting effects." The book, which takes place on Martha's Vineyard, is inspired by actual events.

Read full story
Hanover, MA

Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South Shore

(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're a pup parent living on the South Shore who is a fan of adorable reality shows, grab your calendars and tell your four-legged friends to prepare- it's their time to shine!

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane Ladd

(DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) The Duxbury Elementary Playgrounds Project has announced that in order to"break ground on Laney’s Playground in 2023, we need to raise $280k by Valentine’s Day."

Read full story
Boston, MA

Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have Spoken

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) According to a recent poll, "Boston area professionals are more likely to seek new employment if their company doesn't stand by its values or if their work-life balance worsens than they are if they do not receive a raise they feel they deserve," says Seven Letter, a bipartisan, full-service strategic communications firm, in partnership with the Boston Business Journal.

Read full story
1 comments
Duxbury, MA

Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book Talk

(DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) The Duxbury Rural & Historical Society has revealed an upcoming event that history lovers and Antique Roadshow watchers alike will enjoy! Hosted at the Drew Archival Library, this event invites the public to a free "talk by Boston-based rare book specialist, Brattle Book Shop proprietor, and Antiques Roadshow appraiser, Kenneth Gloss!"

Read full story
Carver, MA

Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State Grant

(CARVER, MA) The Carver Fire Department has announced that they've received a "state grant for student awareness of fire education and senior SAFE programs." "Chief Craig Weston is pleased to announce that the Carver Fire Department was awarded $3,781 for the Fiscal Year 2023 Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) Program and $2,077 for the Senior SAFE Program by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services." - Carver Police, Press Release.

Read full story
Bridgewater, MA

Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening

(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation Continues

(MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) The Ventress Memorial Library, located in the seaside town of Marshfield, has recently closed its doors for a complete top-to-bottom renovation!. From the circulation desk being completely removed, to the floors being ripped up- if you were to walk inside the Ventress Memorial Library, you wouldn't recognize it! So much so that the library has been posting photos of empty rooms mid-renovation and asking the public to take a guess at which room they are looking at!

Read full story
Taunton, MA

A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be Auctioned

(TAUNTON, MASSACHUSETTS) It may surprise you to learn that Taunton was the first town in America to be founded by a woman. Elizabeth Poole (or Pole, depending on the historical account) traveled to Plymouth Colony thirteen years after the first Pilgrims had landed, and became the Foundress of Taunton.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Winter Blues? These 4 Sensory Deprivation Experiences in Massachusetts May Help!

(MASSACHUSETTS) Sensory deprivation experiences have been praised by many for helping them "calm their mind and boost creativity." From the oldest float tank in the Metro area to large cabin-like rooms that fit more than one, these four sensory deprivation experiences in Massachusetts are unique and offer different benefits!

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show Contestant

This article is part 1 of a 4-part series that will publish every Tuesday in January, here on NewsBreak. It follows Renée Kolar and her experience on the CBS reality television show, Tough As Nails.

Read full story
3 comments
Hanover, MA

4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South Shore

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) The winter can be a rough time for making friends and staying active- so why not combine the two activities? Indoor basketball is a great choice for those looking to have fun while getting their heart rate up, but it can be hard to find a location to play at.

Read full story
Middleborough, MA

All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)

(MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all yogis in Massachusetts looking for a relaxing day that won't break the bank! The Old Colony YMCA is hosting an all-day yoga retreat that promises"Mindfulness, Movement and Meditation," plus a special surprise you won't want to miss out on!

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) Pawsome news for furry friends & their humans living on the South Shore! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have revealed their 2022 fundraising totals and a possible opening date for the new dog park!

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts

Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

4 Salt Caves in Massachusetts Your Entire Family Will Love

Photo by(Scituate Salt Cave) (MASSACHUSETTS) With holiday parties behind us and the New Year just around the corner, it's time to start putting the health of you and your family first. For people with breathing issues or those recovering from a respiratory illness, spending time this winter in a salt cave or room may be helpful!

Read full story
1 comments
Whitman, MA

After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever

(WHITMAN, MA) The Whitman Police Department announced on December 28th the sad news that a tree that had stood for over 100 years in front of the town hall had to be removed after sustaining damage.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy