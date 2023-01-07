Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening

Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.

This is because the owner of the store was stopped from opening the Periwinkle's Consignment Store at their normal 10 AM opening time- by a mischievous mutt named Wellesley (note: I do not know the actual breed of Wellesley, and just thought that 'mischievous mutt' sounded cute)!

How Did Wellesley Delay Opening?

On January 3rd, just before 12:30 PM, the official Facebook page for Periwinkle's Consignment Store revealed that the pooch named Wellesley locked its owner out of their car... multiple times!

"For those of you who read my post before this you can now see that my dog locked me out of the car I accidentally threw my keys in with the leash." - Periwinkle's Consignment Store, Facebook

How Many Times Did Wellesley Do The Deed?

Well, if you were to ask the AAA man that helped the pup's owner out on that rainy Tuesday afternoon, he might say one too many!

"AAA came and opened the door for me Unfortunately they didn't grab the keys so she locked me out again. The guy came over and unlocked it and Wellesley promptly locked it again. I said wait a minute she locked me out again.He unlocked it again and I reached in the car so fast, and I am now on my way to work." - Periwinkle's Consignment Store, Facebook

Wellesley was able to get her paws on the car's lock button a total of four times before her owner was finally able to get her to stop acting so mischievous!

How Is Wellesley Doing Now?

The official Facebook page for the Periwinkle's Consignment Store reported that the pooch was not happy with its owner and that the store did open that day!

"Wellesley is not to happy with me It's so late I'm sorry everybody I'm on my way, thank you." - Periwinkle's Consignment Store, Facebook