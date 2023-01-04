Winter Blues? These 4 Sensory Deprivation Experiences in Massachusetts May Help!

Photo by Galen Crout on Unsplash

(MASSACHUSETTS) Sensory deprivation experiences have been praised by many for helping them "calm their mind and boost creativity." From the oldest float tank in the Metro area to large cabin-like rooms that fit more than one, these four sensory deprivation experiences in Massachusetts are unique and offer different benefits!

Photo by Max on Unsplash

What is a Sensory Deprivation Experience?

The Restricted Environmental Stimulation Technique (REST), otherwise known as sensory deprivation tanks or float tanks, is an "alternative medicine therapy with evidence-based beneficial effects like pain and stress reduction."

Photo by Callie Morgan on Unsplash

Some studies have suggested that "sessions floating in a restricted environmental stimulation tank (REST)" was associated with " lower levels of tension, anger, depression, fatigue, and confusion."

1) FLOAT (Somerville, MA)

Located in Somerville, FLOAT advertises that it is the “largest and oldest float tank center in Metro Boston” and prides itself in offering “float therapy for wellness and stress relief.”

FLOAT offers a more inclusive experience as it offers two separate styles of float tanks, depending on the individual’s needs. The “cabin style of tank is great for people with mobility issues and anyone looking for a more spacious float.” While the “classic style of tank is great for sound control and comfortable humidity levels.”

WHERE: 515 Medford Street, Somerville, MA

515 Medford Street, Somerville, MA WEBSITE: http://www.floatboston.com

Photo by Haley Phelps on Unsplash

2) Go With The Float (Easthampton, MA)

Go With The Float advertises a larger-than-average float experience, explaining that they have “4 room-like cabins with tall ceilings, these aren’t the coffin-like tanks you may have seen in the past.”

Go With The Float also offers multiple other experiences, including a relaxing parlor room, an infrared sauna, and a movement room.

WHERE: 122 Pleasant St., Suite 126, Easthampton, MA

122 Pleasant St., Suite 126, Easthampton, MA WEBSITE: https://www.gwtfloat.com

Photo by Jernej Graj on Unsplash

3) Cloud-9 Float & Wellness (Jamaica Plain, MA)

Cloud-9 advertises itself as the "largest float center in Boston" and invites you to "relax, allow, flow," and "let go" during "flotation therapy" sessions.

WHERE: 162 South St, Jamaica Plain, MA

WEBSITE: https://www.cloud9boston.com/

4) Frost and Float Spa (West Newton, MA)

Located in West Newton, Frost and Float Spa offers both "cryotherapy and float therapy" as well as other wellness treatments and offerings such as "LED light therapy."

WHERE: 1201 Washington St, West Newton, MA 02465

1201 Washington St, West Newton, MA 02465 WEBSITE: https://frostandfloatspa.com/