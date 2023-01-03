Marshfield, MA

Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show Contestant

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CM3sw_0k2NheAK00
Photo by(Tough As Nails / CBS)

(MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) Renée Kolar, a local resident and small-business owner in the picturesque seaside town of Marshfield, Massachusetts, has revealed that she is a contestant on season 4 of the CBS reality competition show, Tough As Nails, which premieres during the first week of January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3gZ5_0k2NheAK00
Photo by(Tough As Nails / Variety)

Who is Renée Kolar?

I had the opportunity to speak to Renée the day before Tough As Nails premieres. She couldn't hold back her excitement, explaining how she was feeling less than 24 hours before the reality show premiere. “It’s very exciting! Seeing the commercials, and seeing what they’ve put out there about the show has been great." Renée continues, explaining how the Marshfield community has celebrated both her and the show, before it even premiered. "When I drive through town, I get honks and waves, as my name is on the truck, so the community has definitely embraced both me and the show."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CwmO_0k2NheAK00
Photo by(Yardscapes by Renée & Sons)

Renée Kolar, who owns Yardscapes by Renée & Sons, began her business in 2020. "Two and a half years ago I started my own business called Yardscapes by Renée & Sons." Renée explains that although she is present for almost every job and spends most of the time doing the work herself, it is a family business,"my daughter writes quotes up, and my two sons do everything I do."

Renée reveals that throughout her experience on the reality show she used skills she had mastered thanks to her business, “like in my business, you have to work as a team and you need to communicate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWhBe_0k2NheAK00
Photo by(Yardscapes by Renée & Sons)

What is Tough As Nails?

The CBS reality show Tough As Nails follows "working-class Americans" as they "are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness." The series is "from Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpWcY_0k2NheAK00
Photo by(Yardscapes by Renée & Sons)

"Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites." - Tough As Nails, CBS

How to Watch Tough As Nails

Premiere: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 9 PM ET/PT

The season 4 premiere is a two-hour special starting at 9 pm ET/PT. After the premiere, Tough As Nails season 4 moves to its normal time of 10 pm ET/PT on Wednesdays. In addition to airing on CBS, Tough As Nails can be streamed live or watched on-demand via Paramount+.

Next Week: Find Out How Renee Ended Up on Reality TV!

Next week, I explore Renée Kolar's exciting journey that brought her to Tough As Nails... including her past as a circus performer!

