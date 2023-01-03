4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South Shore

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) The winter can be a rough time for making friends and staying active- so why not combine the two activities? Indoor basketball is a great choice for those looking to have fun while getting their heart rate up, but it can be hard to find a location to play at.
Whether you're looking for a league to join throughout the winter, or you want to drop in and play whenever you have time, check out these four indoor adult basketball court locations to find which will be your new court!
1) USA Fitness (Carver, MA)
USA Fitness of Carver is a "30,000 square feet, fully equipped fitness center" that includes a "fully air conditioned basketball court"
- WHERE: 160 N Main St, Carver, MA 02330
- WEBSITE: https://www.myusafitness.com/memberships
2) Starland Sportsplex & Fun Park (Hanover, MA)
Starland Sportsplex & Fun Park offers multiple adult basketball programs.
- Men's League Winter Session (30+) Monday Nights
- Men's League Recreational (18+) Wednesday Nights
- Men's League Competitive (18+) Thursday Nights
- Women's League Winter Session (18+) Tuesday Nights
Starland's "65,000+ square-foot basketball complex is home to 8 regulation hardwood courts."
- WHERE: 637 Washington St, Hanover, MA 02339
- WEBSITE: https://starlandsports.com/basketball/
3) The Wolves Den (Pembroke, MA)
The Wolves Den is a "sports complex located on Oak St." They have "5 basketball courts all air conditioned along with fully stocked concession stand." They are "open daily for basketball and volleyball drop-ins." and advertise that they offer availability to "rent for basketball, volleyball, futsol, birthday parties, and events."
- WHERE: 340 Oak St, Pembroke, MA 02359
- WEBSITE: http://www.wolvesdenpembroke.com/
4) The Old Colony YMCA (Multiple Locations)
The Old Colony YMCA, which has 7 locations on the South Shore, offers open hours to those looking to drop in and play basketball on their indoor court. Please note that a membership or daily-pass fee may apply, and you should reach out prior to your visit to clarify any questions you may have.
Old Colony YMCA Basketball Court Schedules
Click below on the Old Colony YMCA location to see their current Basketball Court schedule to find out when you can play!
WEBSITE: https://www.oldcolonyymca.org/schedules-court
