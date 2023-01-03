All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)

Photo by Patrick Malleret on Unsplash

(MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all yogis in Massachusetts looking for a relaxing day that won't break the bank! The Old Colony YMCA is hosting an all-day yoga retreat that promises "Mindfulness, Movement and Meditation," plus a special surprise you won't want to miss out on!

Photo by Patrick Hendry on Unsplash

Where is the Yoga Retreat?

Hosted by The Old Colony YMCA, this refreshing yoga retreat will be held at the Middleboro branch's Camp Yomechas, which is located on Wareham Street. The Middleboro Old Colony YMCA, which has also organized the event, invites you to "c﻿ome on down to Camp Yomechas and enjoy the most breathtaking views while in the most Zen state of mind."

Photo by Conscious Design on Unsplash

What is Camp Yomechas?

Camp Yomechas is "located on the banks of Lake Tispaquin." Camp Yomechas is a "32.5-acre site features activities throughout the day." During the summer, the site is a child care center and school-aged camp, with activities such as ropes courses, swimming, archery, arts and crafts, and so much more.

The Old Colony YMCA is now utilizing the grounds during the winter for other activities for all ages, such as the yoga retreat they've announced.

Photo by Oksana Taran on Unsplash

What Will Happen at the Yoga Retreat?

The yoga retreat will be a full 6.5-hour day that will offer event attendees many different types of wellness activities to choose from.

Photo by Conscious Design on Unsplash

Yoga Retreat Wellness Offerings

Yoga

Breathing techniques

Mediation

Reiki healing

So much more!

Photo by Jared Rice on Unsplash

Early Bird Special Surprise

For those who register early for the yoga retreat, you're in for a special surprise! The Old Colony YMCA - Middleboro has announced the exciting news that "Early bird registration gets you entered into a drawing to win a Lululemon Yoga mat," which values at $88!

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash

Yoga Retreat Event Details

WHERE: Camp Yomechas ( Old Colony YMCA - Middleboro, 375 Wareham St. Middleboro, MA 02346 )

Camp Yomechas ( Old Colony YMCA - Middleboro, 375 Wareham St. Middleboro, MA 02346 ) WHEN: Saturday, January 28, 2023

Saturday, January 28, 2023 TIME: 8:30 AM - 3:00 PM

8:30 AM - 3:00 PM COST: $35 / per person

$35 / per person TICKETS: Tickets available via Eventbrite

Tickets available via Eventbrite MORE INFO: For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the official Eventbrite page here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-retreat-tickets-500141947027