The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) Pawsome news for furry friends & their humans living on the South Shore! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have revealed their 2022 fundraising totals and a possible opening date for the new dog park!

Where Will The New Dog Park Be Located?

This new furry friend park will be located in the picturesque seaside town of Marshfield, which makes a great location for pet parents on the South Shore as it is central to a lot of smaller towns within the Massachusetts community.

"Marshfield is a coastal community in Massachusetts home to hundreds of canines and their human families. While our town has many beautiful beaches and wildlife trails, there is no designated off-leash area for dogs to play and socialize." - Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park

Who Raised Funds For The New Dog Park?

The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park is a 501(3)c organization that has been on a mission to raise money to fund "an open, outdoor space for dogs and their parents" which will use land donated "by Marshfield, grants from The Stanton Foundation, and funds raised by the Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park."

When Will The New Dog Park Open?

The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park revealed on January 2nd the exciting news that "2023 is finally our year, we hope to have the dog park open this May. Thank you to everyone who attended the town meeting to vote in favor of the CPA funding. Thank you to everyone who has supported our fundraising efforts."

How Was $460,000 Raised in One Year?

Scroll down to find out how the Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park raised over $460,000 in 2022!

March Madness: $3,000

South Shore Buds Gift Card Raffle: $675

Downward Dog Yoga Social: $75

Pasta Pawty: $1,500

Pampering For The Dog Park: $100

Halloween Dog Parade & Costume Contest: $1,000

Picture & Pint With Santa: $2,000

Personalized Dog Name Ornaments: $300

State Funding: $20,000

Grant Funding: $430,500

Town Meeting: Vote Approved!

Marshfield Dog Park 2022 Fundraising Total: $460,050