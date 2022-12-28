After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever

Photo by (Whitman)

(WHITMAN, MA) The Whitman Police Department announced on December 28th the sad news that a tree that had stood for over 100 years in front of the town hall had to be removed after sustaining damage.

"Some sad news to report to all of you tree aficionados out there. The giant old maple tree in front of the Whitman Town Hall did not survive last weeks storm." - The Whitman Police Department, Facebook

How Old Was the Whitman Town Hall Oak Tree?

Although the oak tree's exact age is unknown, there is proof that it was at least over one hundred years old.

Town Hall, Whitman, MA - Postcard from 1915 published by H.A. Dickerman & Son Photo by (H.A. Dickerman & Son, 1915)

Above you will find a photograph of a postcard of the Whitman Town Hall that was printed around 1915. According to the backside of the card, this postcard was produced and published by H.A. Dickerman & Sons (in Taunton, Mass). On the right-hand side of the photo, you can see what appears to be a young oak tree.

"Proof once again that all good things must come to an end: Boy Bands of the 90’s, cargo pants, beepers/pagers, my 1980’s hair, the list goes on and on.." - The Whitman Police Department, Facebook

"Yesterday the Whitman DPW contracted Palaza & McDonough Tree Service Inc. to take the remaining portion of the tree down. Great job Palaza & McDonough" - The Whitman Police Department, Facebook

