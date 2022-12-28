Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!

You're invited to SPLASH into the New Year! Photo by (Porapak Apichodilok)

(MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS) You're invited to jump into 2023... literally! The Old Colony YMCA has announced a family-friendly event happening on New Year's Eve that you won't want to miss!

Where is the Midnight at Noon Pool Party?

This fun and festive New Year's Eve bash is being hosted by the Middleborough branch of the Old Colony YMCA. Those worried about the cold will be happy to learn that festivities will be celebrated at their indoor pool.

When is the Midnight at Noon Pool Party?

Don't worry if you want to party in the pool but also see the ball drop at home... because this pool party kicks off in the morning! The Midnight at Noon Pool Party will start the fun at 10:30 am, with a countdown, and jump into the pool at noon to kick off the New Year! The festivities will continue until 1:30 pm!

JUMP into the New Year, Midnight at Noon Pool Party Photo by (Old Colony YMCA - Middleborough)

"Join us for our annual Midnight at Noon celebration as we JUMP into 2023, with a countdown to 2023 and jump into our indoor pool. Make sure to bring a bathing suit and towel and stay for open swim after our New Years Eve Countdown. We will have open activities throughout the building as well as a craft and New Years toast to all the great things to come at the Y and in our community in 2023!" - Old Colony YMCA Middleboro Branch

How Can You Register for the Midnight at Noon Pool Party?

This event is free to attend for YMCA members and $5 for non-members! Whether you're a member or not, the event asks you to register on their Eventbrite page so they can be prepared for how many will attend the Midnight at Noon Pool Party! To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jump-into-the-new-year-midnight-at-noon-pool-party-tickets-487104521737?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

New Year's Eve Midnight Pool Party Event Details

