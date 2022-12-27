Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Holmestead Harvest has announced the exciting news that they've joined the Massachusetts Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) and revealed that starting January 1, 2023, they will be accepting HIP! The HIP program benefits families and individuals receiving SNAP benefits.

What is Holmestead Harvest?

Holmestead Harvest is a farm-to-table grocery store that bridges the gap between locally grown food and the community. Lizz Wilson, the owner of Holmestead Harvest, explains that she first "opened the farm store with just a small table and beverage cooler in the center of the horse barn, full of local produce and meats." Lizz continues, describing how she'd "work there daily with my baby strapped to my chest, just sliding in local farms’ DMs asking how to wholesale."

Two years later, and Holmestead Harvest has grown its grocery subscription service "to over 100 families." Lizz has also "started crafting charcuterie boards and holiday meal kits with local cheeses and accompaniments."

What is HIP?

Holmestead Harvest explained in their recent Facebook post how the HIP reimbursement program works. "Each family receiving SNAP/EBT automatically is enrolled in the HIP reimbursement program. HIP can be used to purchase fresh, frozen or dried produce without impacting your SNAP balance! (Yes, that's right-it a benefit that doesn't impact your EBT balance at all!) The HIP amount is $40-$80 per month (depending on household size)."

"Although HIP doesn't use any of your SNAP balance, it works as an automated reimbursement. This means there MUST be a snap balance available to apply the reimbursement credits against. Meaning, USE YOUR HIP FIRST!" - Holmestead Harvest

When are HIP Benefits Added to Your Card?

"Regardless of what day you receive your food stamp balance, HIP balances are renewed on the 1st of each month," explains Holmestead Harvest, "Using your HIP at a small retailer, like us, has the ability to greatly increase our daily food sales at no cost to you! It is an AMAZING program to encourage access for low-moderate income individuals to the freshest, local foods."

"We are one of the only local farms accepting HIP that is local to the area and open YEAR ROUND! Help us, help you and GO LOCAL!" - Holmestead Harvest

How the Pandemic Inspired the Farm Store's Opening

Pony Town Parties was Lizz Wilson's first business, and it is what first "lit a fire in her entrepreneurial spirit." Pony Town Parties offers hands-on animal experiences for children of all ages. "From hosting children's birthday parties," to "farm visits and bringing goats and horses to Gillette Stadium, Pony Town's resume has grown over the years and brought joy to many."

Lizz Wilson explains that Holmestead Harvest was born just as COVID-19 began. In the early months of the pandemic, small businesses in every community were forced to get creative to stay afloat or they faced shutting their doors. Lizz's entrepreneurial spirit, which once inspired her to start her business, enabled her to innovate during this time, which is how Lizz Wilson became the owner of a farm-to-table grocery store.

"When the pandemic hit, I was panicking (as many small business owners were). My business, Pony Town Parties, was fully reliant on large gatherings and community events, but the world was in quarantine, and gatherings were banned. I didn’t know how we were going to keep the ship afloat. One evening, after rocking my son to sleep, I emerged from his bedroom and told my partner, "I’m going to open a grocery store." The idea seemed crazy, but I’d seen the increased support for local businesses that evolved during the pandemic. Our community needed something to provide the community with easy access to local foods, in a time when people were scared to go into crowded grocery stores." - About Holmestead Harvest

How Can You Learn More?