Furry Feline 'Lady Gaga' is Looking For Her Forever Home!

This furry feline is looking for their forever home! Photo by (Scituate Animal Shelter / Facebook)

(MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all cat lovers and little monsters! A local animal shelter has revealed that a frisky feline named after a famous pop star is looking for its forever home! "Don't let that poker face fool you, Lady Gaga is meant to be a star. This quiet, sweet girl is looking for a home that lets her come out of her shell and show her true diva self."

"Guessed to be about 2 years old, Gaga will be your biggest fan once you win her owner. She is a gentle soul though, not one to be mean at all. Gaga will likely be fine with other cats in the home. She may also be ok with calm dogs. Kids are probably going to be a bit too overwhelming though, a quieter home is a better fit. This Lady Gaga may not be an award winning artist, but she will win her way right into your heart." - Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts

Photo by (Dids)

Where is Lady Gaga?

The furry friend who is going by the name Lady Gaga is currently calling the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts home, but hopefully not for long!

The Scituate Animal Shelter, which has been serving the South Shore animal community for over 25 years, is a 501c3 charity and reveals they've homed over 2,280 animals within the last 5 years alone. The Scituate Animal Shelter reports that they "never euthanize for space or length of time"

Photo by (Dids)

How Can You Visit Lady Gaga?

Unlike her famous namesake, visiting Lady Gaga is free to do and will surely cause you to fall in love with her and take her home!

Please note that the Scituate Animal Shelter reminds the public that for the animal's best interest, "meet and greets with animals are scheduled after applications have been processed and we’ve determined you are the best fit. We do not operate on a first come, first served basis."

Visiting hours are Wednesdays 1:30-6 pm and Saturdays 10 am-2 pm for you to come and view the adoptable pets.

How Can You Adopt Lady Gaga?

You can apply for adoption at the shelter during their open hours or online by emailing adopt@scituateanimalshelter.org and asking for an application.

How Can You Help Lady Gaga?

For those looking to help Lady Gaga or any animal at the animal shelter, you can donate your time towards volunteering or you can donate money towards the funds needed for caring for the animals at the shelter.

The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts also hosts events throughout the year to raise additional funds that help with the growing cost of running an animal shelter, as well as contributions to other charities.

For more information about the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts, please visit their website at https://scituateanimalshelter.org