Plymouth, MA

Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth

Dianna Carney

Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink)

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.

Keira DiSciullo is raising money on behalf of Rafael Hernandez who was injured in an Head-on Collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink)

On December 23, 2022, the horrific head-on collision occurred. According to reports, “The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.”

Keira DiSciullo is raising money on behalf of Rafael Hernandez who was injured in a Head-on Collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink)

On Christmas Day, the wife of Rafael Hernandez, who was one of the victims of the horrendous accident, spoke out. Karen DiSciullo-Hernandez, revealed on Facebook details of her husband's condition, in addition to her deep roots and connection to the Duxbury community, where she is a cook at Alden Elementary School.

"Alot of people know me and my husband. I am a cook at the alden school cafe. And we frequent many businesses in town. This is my husband who was struck head on in Plymouth on south meadow road." - Karen DiSciullo-Hernandez

An AngeLink donation page has been set up to support the family by Rafael's step-daughter, Keira DiSciullo. Click here to visit the AngeLink donation page.

"Rafael took the brunt end of the impact, and sustained serious injuries. Including a bleed on the brain, fractured skull, broken facial structure, fractured back, shattered femur in his left leg, broken tibia in his right leg, and a broken heel. He is currently having complications due to swelling. Needless to say Rafael has a very long road to recovery. A lot of people are familiar with this accident being all over the news. Please consider making a contribution through this page to help ease the financial burden of my step-father Rafael's recovery and to help with the expenses that continue to grow as he is in the hospital. Any help you can give is greatly appreciated." - Keira DiSciullo on behalf of Rafael Hernandez, AngeLink
Keira DiSciullo is raising money on behalf of Rafael Hernandez who was injured in an Head-on Collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink)

# News# Duxbury# Plymouth# Car Accident# Massachusetts

