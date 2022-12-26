Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!

(MASSACHUSETTS) If you live on the South Shore and have a furry friend in your family, be sure to make your calendar for New Year's Eve! You're invited to celebrate the New Year at a local indoor dog park that is hosting a Pawsome Party that includes every member of your family!

Where is the Pawsome Party?

This exciting and unique event will take place at two locations on the South Shore of Massachusetts, JB's Indoor Dog Park in Norwell and their location inside the Kingston Collection. The party will kick off at 2 PM and will last two hours, ending at 4 PM and ensuring you and your furry friend will be home in time for a nap before watching the ball drop at midnight!

What Will Happen at the Pawsome Party?

Those looking for festive fun won't be disappointed as this Pawsome Party includes party favors for your pup to enjoy at home, delicious doggie treats to much on during the party (for your pup, but no one will stop you from trying a bite), and to wash down those treats some 'Dog-Gone Delicious Puppy Punch' that your pawed pal won't want to miss!

New Year's Eve Pawsome Party Event Details