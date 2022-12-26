Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park Zoo

(PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND) A day at the Roger Williams Zoo is filled with laughter, fun, and exciting animals, but for a family of four looking to spend the day, admission alone can easily cost over $50! That's why it is so exciting that for one day only, everyone who brings a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food bank will be able to access the zoological park for free!

"Get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and take time with family and friends to experience everything the Zoo has to offer!" - Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village

How is Admission Free?

Admission is free to the Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village for one day only thanks to Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses, who is "generously donating a truck and staff to help collect and distribute all food items." All non-perishable food items will "benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank."

For a complete list of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s most needed items, please go to: rifoodbank.org/get-involved/donate-food/#needed.

When is Admission Free?

You're invited to enjoy free admission to Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village on Tuesday, December 27, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Free Admission Day Event Details