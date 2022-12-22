Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!

(BOSTON, MA) You're invited to bring in the New Year while being dazzled and wowed by an amazing winter wonderland performance that you won't want to miss! The Boston Common Frog Pond has revealed they're hosting a Skating Spectacular event that is free to attend.

This special performance, made possible by First Night Boston, will include "national and international competitive figure skaters, soloists, groups," and more, will take place at the historic Boston Common Frog Pond.

What is First Night Boston?

First Night Boston "is a highly anticipated city-wide celebration that is free and open to the public. The long running festival features family-friendly activities such as a parade down Boylston Street, a spectacular pyrotechnics show, ice sculptures, performances from local artists/musicians, and of course, the “Copley Countdown”, a highly anticipated annual countdown to the New Year."

First Night is "a 501(c)(3) non-profit, made possible by the generous donations provided by individuals and corporate sponsors."

What is The Frog Pond Skating Spectacular?

The Skating Club of Boston and the City of Boston have teamed up to create this festive, family-friendly event you won't want to miss! The Frog Pond Skating Spectacular is an annual tradition of First Night Boston.

This outdoor show offers the public a chance to see national and international competitive figure skaters, soloists, groups, Team Excel Synchronized Skating, and Theater On Ice of Boston teams in the center of the historic and iconic Boston Common Frog Pond.

When is The Frog Pond Skating Spectacular?

The show will begin at 6 PM on December 31, 2022. Immediately following the show, fireworks will take place on the Boston Commons at 7 PM.

The Frog Pond Skating Spectacular Event Details