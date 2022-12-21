238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed Association

(IPSWICH, MASSACHUSETTS) The Ipswich River Watershed Association has been selected as one of the communities that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA) has recommended to receive funding under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . The funding would go towards restoring "access to 238 miles of habitat in the Ipswich and Parker River watersheds."

Why is Habitat Restoration Important?

"NOAA is recommending nearly $105 million in funding for 36 fish passage projects this year and $61 million in future funding under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . With this historic level of funding, our partners will reopen migratory pathways and restore access to healthy habitat for fish across the country." - National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration

According to NOAA , "every year, millions of fish migrate to their spawning and rearing habitats to reproduce. Some fish need to swim thousands of miles through oceans and rivers to reach their destinations. They are often blocked from completing their journey by barriers like dams and culverts."

"When fish can’t reach their habitat, they can’t reproduce and maintain or grow their populations. As a result, many fish populations have declined." NOAA works to reopen these migratory pathways , restoring access to healthy habitats for fish.

Which Areas of Habitat Will Be Addressed?

"The Ipswich River Watershed Association will restore access to 238 miles of habitat in the Ipswich and Parker River watersheds, tributaries to the Great Marsh Area of Critical Environmental Concern. They will address five dams: Ipswich Mills, Larkin Mill, Willowdale, Howlett Brook, and South Middleton Dams. The effort will benefit river herring, American shad, and American eel." - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Photo by (ThisIsEngineering)

How Much Will It Cost?