Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For Removal

(BRAINTREE, MASSACHUSETTS) The Town of Braintree has been selected as one of the communities that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA) has recommended to receive funding under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . The funding would go towards removing "two dams in the Monatiquot River watershed."

"NOAA is recommending nearly $105 million in funding for 36 fish passage projects this year and $61 million in future funding under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . With this historic level of funding, our partners will reopen migratory pathways and restore access to healthy habitat for fish across the country." - National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration

Why is Dam Removal Important to the Environment?

The removal of the two dams in the Monatiquot River watershed will create a safer environment for local wildlife species. This is because, according to NOAA, the "dam removals will create immediate access to habitat for alewives and other migratory species."

Photo by (ThisIsEngineering)

According to NOAA, "every year, millions of fish migrate to their spawning and rearing habitats to reproduce. Some fish need to swim thousands of miles through oceans and rivers to reach their destinations. They are often blocked from completing their journey by barriers like dams and culverts."

"When fish can’t reach their habitat, they can’t reproduce and maintain or grow their populations. As a result, many fish populations have declined." NOAA works to reopen these migratory pathways , restoring access to healthy habitats for fish.

Why is Dam Removal Important to Braintree Residents?

The removal of the two dams in the Monatiquot River watershed will create a safer environment for some Braintree residents. According to NOAA, the removal "will also increase community resilience by reducing the flood elevation by up to 9 feet and eliminating the threat that dam failure poses to a commuter railroad and highway."

Photo by (Pixabay)

How Much Will It Cost?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recommended the Town of Braintree receive $2,000,000 for the removal of the two dams in the Monatiquot River watershed.