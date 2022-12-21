Check On Your Friends: Plymouth Has Had More Fatal Overdoses In December Than Any Other Month

(PLYMOUTH, MA) The holiday season is typically advertised as glamorous gifts and festive fun, but the most recent news from the Plymouth County Outreach reminds us that for many, the holidays are a lonely and isolating time filled with sadness and loss. This is following a spike in drug overdoses throughout Plymouth County during the first 19 days of December, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the Plymouth County Outreach and the police chiefs of Plymouth County issued an alert.

What Alert Was Issued?

From December 1st to December 19th, Plymouth County Outreach (PCO) documented 13 fatal overdoses throughout the county, which is more fatal overdoses than any other month this year.

The goal of the alert that was issued was to inform the "public, especially individuals at risk for overdose and their families and friends, to be aware of the increased risk of an overdose and what action they can take. The holidays are a difficult time for many, and PCO wants community members to know that they are not alone."

Who Is At Risk?

Plymouth County Outreach has disclosed to the pubic that "anyone using any substance purchased off the street is at risk of an overdose. It is suspected that Fentanyl is being mixed with other non-opioid substances such as cocaine and street pills marked as Xanax. There has also been growing concern of the presence of an animal tranquilizer, xylazine, being found in the illicit drug supply. Although it’s being used as an additive to opioids, xylazine is not an opioid and will not respond to Narcan."

How To Recognize Signs Of An Overdose:

Breathing is very slow and shallow, erratic, or has stopped

Face very pale

Cool, clammy skin

Choking sounds or a gurgling noise (death rattle)

Pulse (heartbeat) is slow erratic or has stopped

Blue/gray skin tinge – usually lips and fingers show first, sometimes in tips of ears

Loss of consciousness-passing out

Body becomes very limp

Life-Saving Measures To Reverse An Overdose

Naloxone, known as Narcan, is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. Narcan saved lives 94% of the time when administered in Plymouth County last year.

Narcan is readily available throughout the county free of cost, no questions asked, including at these locations:

By calling Plymouth County Outreach, 774-434-5072, or reaching out through the website's connect page: plymouthcountyoutreach.org/connect

Bamsi Brockton Cope Center, 74 Pleasant St., Brockton; 508-583-3405

Bamsi Plymouth Cope Center, 385 Court St., Plymouth, basement suite; 508-942-0679

PCO Hope, 385 Court St., Plymouth; 774-283-4763

Manet Community Health Center, 180 George Washington Boulevard, Hull; 781-925-4550

Local pharmacies have an open/standing prescription for everyone. This means you can go to your pharmacy to ask for Narcan. The cost will be whatever your insurance co-pay is.

Treatment, Support & Hope

For those seeking treatment, support and hope, resources are available throughout the county and region. To learn more please visit plymouthcountyoutreach.org/partners . Additionally, you can contact: