Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & Children

“Over 25 years hundreds of families have received approximately 40,000 gifts." Photo by (Nicole Michalou)

(BURLINGTON, MA) For the past 25 years, Burlington Mall has teamed up with a hyper-local non-profit to give back to their community through a creative and festive program that has helped thousands of people!

“Burlington Mall is simply honored to partner with People Helping People for the twenty-fifth year to give back to our local community,” says Sheila Hennessy, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “This is such a fantastic cause and we’ve been thrilled to see so many shoppers participate in this program in the past. We are looking forward to a successful Wish Tree this year, and for many more years to come.”

Who are People Helping People?

People Helping People is a "non-profit, predominantly volunteer support program" with a mission to "provide assistance to residents of the town of Burlington, Massachusetts who have a need for food, medicine, heat or utilities and to provide for holiday food baskets and gifts for children."

People Helping People strives to address the needs of those who find themselves in difficult financial circumstances. Their purpose is to establish and sustain a community-wide effort to help meet the basic needs of residents of the Town of Burlington.

What is the Festive Program?

The Wish Tree, wish is located on the second floor of the Burlington Mall, just above Santa and near the Ann Taylor store, invites shoppers to select a wish from the tree that has a requested item from a local community resident. Those who selected a wish from the tree returned the unwrapped item by Wednesday, December 14th.

"This annual Burlington Mall holiday tradition provides shoppers the opportunity to purchase holiday gifts for over 75 local families and around 190 children in need with clothing, toys and books for their children," said Judy Walsh, President of People Helping People.

Volunteers from People Helping People assisted in the process of both receiving gifts and giving them to families before the holidays, ensuring those gifts will make it to the one who wished for it!

How Can You Help?

Although this year's Wish Tree collection time has ended, there are still ways you can get involved and help People Helping People.

The Burlington Food Pantry "is funded solely by the non-profit group People Helping People, Inc." and encourages the public to volunteer their time to help out. Click here to find out more about volunteering at the Burlington Food Pantry.