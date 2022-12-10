Free For One Month Only: Families Can Save Up to $160 on Public Transportation!

You're invited to try this for free for the holidays! Photo by (Gustavo Fring)

(MASSACHUSETTS) Great news for those living in 28 different communities of Massachusetts! For the entire month of December, you will be able to ride 44 fixed-route buses for free! GATRA invites the community to "try transit for the holidays!"

Photo by (GATRA)

What is GATRA?

GATRA, which was created in 1976, stands for the "Greater Attleboro-Taunton Regional Transit Authority." Constructed with a mission to "develop, finance, and contract for the operations of mass transportation facilities and services within an ever-expanding area," which includes "28 diverse communities stretching from Southern Norfolk County and Northern Bristol County, all the way to Plymouth County and the South Shore."

Where is GATRA Available?

Today, GATRA manages fixed route bus services in the communities of "Attleboro, Taunton, Duxbury, Foxborough, Franklin, Kingston, Mansfield, Marshfield, Middleborough, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Plymouth, Raynham, Seekonk, Wareham, and Wrentham."

All 28 member communities have "demand response (Dial-A-Ride) services for people with disabilities and seniors."

How Much Does GATRA Normally Cost?

Fares for GATRA rides vary based on how many rides you buy at one time. For a family of four who travels daily, they can save up to $160 this month if they take advantage of the free fares.

Single Regular Fare: $1.50

Single Day Pass $4.00

One Person 10-Day Ride Pass $13.00

One Person 31-Day Ride Pass $40.00

GATRA 2022 Holiday Service Schedule Photo by (GATRA)

Why Should You Give GATRA a Wave?

GATRA pride itself in being "dedicated to getting you to work, school, the store or out to play." GATRA advertises that their "Fixed route buses stop for you," meaning if you see a GATRA bus while out and about on their route and you need a ride, just give them a wave, and they'll stop for you!